Patients will no longer be able to self-refer to NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde’s Gender Identity Services after new arrangements were put in place.
The health board say they will only accept referrals to its gender services from a clinician to ensure patients with gender incongruence are supported and placed appropriately on its waiting lists.
It means they will need to be referred by either their GP, CAMHS or adult mental health service clinician and will be given support while they wait on their first appointment for the gender service.
The changes will affect referrals to the Young People’s Gender Service, which is provided nationally, as well as the Adult Gender Service for the west of Scotland.
Read More:
- Suicide rates in deprived areas 2.5 times higher as overall deaths rise in Scotland
-
SNP accused of 'two-tier' health system as private patient numbers rise
-
New treatment for some cancer patients approved for use in Scotland
The new arrangements are in line with other clinical specialities but it won’t have an impact on anyone already on the waiting list for either the Young People’s Gender service nationally or the Adult Gender Service in the West of Scotland.
Dr Emilia Crighton, NHSGGC Director of Public Health, said: “Ensuring that our patients have the appropriate support and care they need is a priority for us and updating this referral process enables us to do that.
“Gender patients will now be referred by their GP, CAMHS, or Adult Mental Health service clinician. In doing so they are also advised of self-care and signposted to the appropriate support while they wait for their first gender service appointment.
“When it is time for their first appointment with the gender service, we have an accurate background for them and can immediately plan the most appropriate path of care.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article