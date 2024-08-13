It means they will need to be referred by either their GP, CAMHS or adult mental health service clinician and will be given support while they wait on their first appointment for the gender service.

The changes will affect referrals to the Young People’s Gender Service, which is provided nationally, as well as the Adult Gender Service for the west of Scotland.

Read More:

The new arrangements are in line with other clinical specialities but it won’t have an impact on anyone already on the waiting list for either the Young People’s Gender service nationally or the Adult Gender Service in the West of Scotland.

Dr Emilia Crighton, NHSGGC Director of Public Health, said: “Ensuring that our patients have the appropriate support and care they need is a priority for us and updating this referral process enables us to do that.

“Gender patients will now be referred by their GP, CAMHS, or Adult Mental Health service clinician. In doing so they are also advised of self-care and signposted to the appropriate support while they wait for their first gender service appointment.

“When it is time for their first appointment with the gender service, we have an accurate background for them and can immediately plan the most appropriate path of care.”