In Glasgow, the team called on esteemed firms such as Ashurst, Morton Fraser, MacRoberts, TLT, Brodies, and Gilson Gray. The celebration continued in Edinburgh, where visits were made to Shoosmiths, CMS, MBM Commercial, Ledingham Chalmers, and Aberdein Considine. Each visit was a chance to recognise the firms' outstanding contributions and successes, with many boasting awards dating back to the inaugural year.

As a token of appreciation, The Herald presented each firm with a bespoke memento – custom-made Law Awards biscuits crafted by South Lanarkshire's renowned baker, Kolaczech – accompanied by a personal letter from the Editor.

The visit not only acknowledged the achievements of these distinguished firms but also reinforced the strong relationships built over two decades of celebrating excellence in Scotland's legal sector.

The Herald’s efforts are far from over, with the events team set to hit the road again during the week of August 12th to connect with more of their esteemed partners across the legal community, continuing to honour those who have shaped the landscape of Scottish law.

This year marks the 20th significant anniversary for The Herald Law Awards for Scotland. Over the course of two decades these awards have sought out exceptional talent, celebrated the highest standards of professionalism and recognised the exceptional work within Scotland’s legal sector.

That commitment to highlighting the best and brightest within the profession will continue again this year when the host will be Rob Rinder, whose media appearances have broken down barriers and increased understanding of how the law affects individuals.

From the eponymous series, Judge Rinder, for ITV, to Raising the Bar on BBC5Live, and recently The Princes in the Tower: The New Evidence, or Britain Behind Bars on Channel 4, Rob Rinder has enriched the media landscape with his knowledge and experience.

This barrister-turned broadcaster, who also has an MBE for services to Holocaust education and whose novels ‘The Trial’ and ‘The Suspect’ are based on his experiences at the Bar, will bring a fresh dimension to the event, which will take place on Friday, 15 November in Glasgow’s Marriott Hotel.

The awards are now open and candidates have until Tuesday, 10 September to submit their entries at www.newsquestscotlandevents.com/events/lawawards/