A landmark former hostel that operated for more than two decades has been sold.
CBRE said that “the high level of interest received demonstrates the strength and continued growth of the bed sector, particularly the city centre”.
The “substantial” 1960s building also has a ground-floor restaurant and bar with 70 covers.
Euro Hostel Glasgow, which covered the basement, ground and ten upper levels, closed last year and went on the market in April.
The selling price was not disclosed but it was marketed at £3.75 million.
Kathryn Bennett, of CBRE, said: “Following an extensive marketing campaign, my Operational Real Estate colleagues Charles Jones Alex Warburton and I are delighted to have concluded the sale of Euro Hostel Glasgow.
“The high level of interest received in the Euro Hostel demonstrates the strength and continued growth of the bed sector in Glasgow, particularly the city centre.
“Great to have worked alongside Chris Clarkson and his team at Morton Fraser MacRoberts LLP on this transaction in addition to Barry McNeil at Cornerstone Business Agents who advised the purchaser.”
CBRE also said: “The property was converted to use as a hostel in 2000 and comprises 137 rooms. The hostel ceased operating in December 2023.”
