Male suicides increased by 34 to 590 while in females it dropped by four to 2023 in the last year. It means the rate of suicides in males was almost three times as high as the rate in females.

The rate of suicides in Scotland’s most deprived areas was also more than two times higher than the most affluent areas of the country.

Figures for the entire UK are yet to be released for 2023 but based on the 2022 date, Scotland had the highest rate of suicide deaths of all countries in the UK at 14.0 per 100,000 people. Wales was next at 12.4 deaths per 100,000 while Northern Ireland sat at 12.3 per 100,000 and England at 10.5 per 100,000.

Now the numbers have been released in Scotland, Samaritans regional boss is reminding the public that behind every statistic is a person and their family that has been affected by loss.

Neil Mathers, Executive Director of Samaritans Scotland echoed the importance of continued funding to help get the numbers down.

He said: “Every life lost to suicide is a tragedy, and our thoughts are with the families and friends of the 792 people who sadly took their own lives in Scotland last year.

“We know that suicide is complex and there is rarely a single reason why someone may decide to take their own life.

“It's important not to focus only on the 2023 numbers, but to look at the longer-term trend. The five-year average for annual deaths by suicide is 789 people. It is also important today to remember that there are people struggling and people grieving.

“The figures released today underline the importance of suicide prevention work taking place in our communities and across the country.

“It is vital that the Scottish Government and COSLA’s ambitious suicide prevention strategy, Creating Hope Together, continues to be supported and funded to deliver its vision of reducing the number of suicide deaths in Scotland, whilst also tackling the issues and inequalities which contribute to suicide.

“As a lead partner in Suicide Prevention Scotland, we are continuing to work with the Scottish Government, COSLA and other dedicated partners to deliver Creating Hope Together.

“Our work as a Strategic Outcome Lead involves supporting a whole of government and whole of society approach to suicide prevention, including making our environment safer, supporting communities at higher risk of suicide, and promoting responsible media reporting.

“Behind each of the 792 people are families, friends and communities. We keep those lost to suicide and everyone impacted by their loss in our minds as we continue our essential work to ensure fewer people die by suicide in Scotland.”

The Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) boss has said the figures should not be used as a political weapon, and also echoed his desire for increase funding.

Billy Watson, Chief Executive of SAMH said: “We need to be cautious about over-interpreting one year of data, but this rise in deaths comes after a smaller rise last year. There is an established link between economic downturns and suicidal behaviour and, while we can’t say the rise is a result of this, these figures do overlap with a significant increase in the cost of living.

“It is essential that we increase investment in suicide prevention across Scotland.

"The Scottish Government has committed to increasing the suicide prevention budget to £2.8 million by the end of this parliament. That will be nowhere near sufficient and resourcing of the Government and COSLA ten-year national suicide prevention strategy plan – launched only in 2022 – needs early review.

"Investment must be increased when risks – including the cost of living and ongoing performance issues with the mental health system – are higher."

Scotland’s political leaders have also been reacting to the rise in suicide rates. Liberal Democrat leader Alexander Cole-Hamilton responded to the figures by highlighting SNP decisions to cut mental health funding.

He said: “Suicide has a devastating and everlasting impact on families and communities. These figures are a sharp reminder of the urgent need to strengthen prevention and support all those struggling.

“In recent years, Scots have dealt with Covid lockdowns, the soaring cost of living, and the SNP’s reckless decision to cut £50m from the mental health budget.

“Mental services are stretched thin, with thousands of children and adults waiting more than a year for the treatment they desperately need.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats want a properly funded, world-beating system that will provide robust 24/7 crisis care and swift support for those who need it. As well as providing fresh funds for local and accessible mental health services, my party wants to roll out more counsellors in schools, GPs, A&E departments, and alongside police and prison staff.”

Scottish Government Ministers have said the figures will inspire work to get the numbers down.

Mental wellbeing Minster Maree Todd described the rise in the number of probable suicides last year as ‘distressing’, saying the increase is driving a determination to deliver change.

Ms Todd said: “This report makes for distressing reading and my sincere condolences go out to all those who have been affected by the loss of a loved one by suicide. I am determined that together with COSLA and other partners we reduce the number of deaths by suicide and improve the nation’s mental health as a whole.

“The ambition and innovation in Scotland’s suicide prevention approach is widely recognised. However, we know there is always more to do.

“We are working hard with communities and services to help people talk more openly about suicide and offer compassionate support. We are prioritising reaching more people at higher risk of suicide, including those living in poverty, middle-aged men, and LGBT communities. We are launching an online portal to ensure people feeling suicidal know where to go for help. The introduction of suicide reviews this year will also help us spot missed opportunities to support people and importantly use that learning to redesign services.

“Our wider actions around Mental Health are also helping to prevent suicide. They include funding more than 800 additional mental health workers in A&E departments, GP practices, police custody suites and prisons, and investing in our Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund which prioritises suicide prevention and social isolation projects.”