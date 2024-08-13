The Herald previously reported that the school was ‘on the brink’ as staff and parents struggled with the cost implications of Labour’s VAT policy, but a press release has now confirmed that the institution will close at the end of next month.

School pupils in Inverclyde are due to return on Friday 16 August, leaving just a few days for parents to find places for their children.

The Chair of the School Board announced: “We are deeply saddened to report that Cedars will close on Friday 27 September, after 25 years offering a caring and Christian education to children in Inverclyde and the surrounding areas.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are first for our pupils, parents, staff and volunteers but also our friends and supporters, who have faithfully and sacrificially given to keep the school operating over many years.”

As part of the closure announcement, the school also provided background information on the services it has provided and the financial challenges it has faced in recent times.

The press release states that the school has charged lower than average fees and delivered “excellent academic results as both National 4 and 5 and Higher / Advanced Higher”. It also offered small class sizes which “made it very suitable for pupils with Additional Support Needs” who made up around 45% of the school roll.

However, despite having a maximum capacity of 120 pupils, the school roll for the most recent year had fallen to 76, with a focus on marketing activity failing to reverse the decline.

Fees had recently been increased by 10% following a review of the organisation’s costs, income and reserves, while staff had also been made redundant, but the implementation of the new Labour government’s VAT policy – which will be introduced from 1 January 2024 – was due to push costs higher still.

Commenting after confirmation of the closure, the headteacher of Cedars School said:

“I am immensely proud of what Cedars has achieved and the lasting, positive impact it has had on young lives in our area. Our pupils will be seeking placement in alternative schools and we are working closely with local authorities to secure these places and to support pupils through the change. We will also work to support our exceptional, dedicated and caring staff who will be seeking alternative employment.”