A senior Scottish tax specialist with extensive merger and acquisition experience has joined accountancy firm Azets, after four-and-a-half years at big four player EY.
George Roberts, who was before joining EY the director of tax at Scottish engineering entrepreneur Jim McColl’s Clyde Blowers Capital private equity operation for a decade, has been appointed as a new corporate tax partner based at Azets’ Glasgow office.
Fast-growing Azets, which specialises in the small and medium size enterprise market, said: “Joining from EY where he was head of the local transactions tax team, George Roberts has extensive experience of developing tax strategies on a wide variety of transactions both in the UK and internationally.”
READ MORE: 'Our lager is the best in Scotland' - brewing chief celebrates gold
Azets, the Scottish operations of which include the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff firms, said of Mr Roberts: “He has provided transaction support to private equity houses, multinationals and SMEs, including advising on one of the largest European buyouts completed so far this year. Prior to EY, George was director of tax for Clyde Blowers Capital, a role that required him to manage the tax issues arising on complex transactions for both the private equity house and the global businesses into which they invested.”
READ MORE: 'Restaurant quality' Indian meals business in Scotland in major deal
Azets said Mr Roberts would in his new post “play a key role advising the extensive corporate client base on their tax strategies whilst also working closely with Azets’ growing corporate finance team on M&A, disposals, buyouts and financing transactions”.
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A huge majority but Starmer has boxed himself in already
Mr Roberts said: “There is enormous potential for corporates and SMEs to deploy tax on a strategic basis to help diversify, develop and grow their businesses, not just in the UK but overseas. Azets’ international network provides clients with access to an unmatched range of M&A services and tax specialists, and I look forward to helping clients benefit from our resources. Azets’ business in Scotland has grown rapidly in the last few years and I am very much looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth”.
Mark Pryce, head of corporate tax in Scotland for Azets, said: “We are delighted that George has decided to join Azets. He has a strong track record and outstanding reputation for his expertise in developing M&A tax strategies on deals and transactions both in the UK and overseas. Azets’ focus on the SME sector will provide George with exciting opportunities to help ambitious clients build their businesses through acquisitions or realise maximum value through disposals. He will be a great asset to our clients, and to Azets.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here