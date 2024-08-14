Fast-growing Azets, which specialises in the small and medium size enterprise market, said: “Joining from EY where he was head of the local transactions tax team, George Roberts has extensive experience of developing tax strategies on a wide variety of transactions both in the UK and internationally.”

Azets, the Scottish operations of which include the former Campbell Dallas and Scott Moncrieff firms, said of Mr Roberts: “He has provided transaction support to private equity houses, multinationals and SMEs, including advising on one of the largest European buyouts completed so far this year. Prior to EY, George was director of tax for Clyde Blowers Capital, a role that required him to manage the tax issues arising on complex transactions for both the private equity house and the global businesses into which they invested.”

Azets said Mr Roberts would in his new post “play a key role advising the extensive corporate client base on their tax strategies whilst also working closely with Azets’ growing corporate finance team on M&A, disposals, buyouts and financing transactions”.

Mr Roberts said: “There is enormous potential for corporates and SMEs to deploy tax on a strategic basis to help diversify, develop and grow their businesses, not just in the UK but overseas. Azets’ international network provides clients with access to an unmatched range of M&A services and tax specialists, and I look forward to helping clients benefit from our resources. Azets’ business in Scotland has grown rapidly in the last few years and I am very much looking forward to contributing to the next phase of growth”.

Mark Pryce, head of corporate tax in Scotland for Azets, said: “We are delighted that George has decided to join Azets. He has a strong track record and outstanding reputation for his expertise in developing M&A tax strategies on deals and transactions both in the UK and overseas. Azets’ focus on the SME sector will provide George with exciting opportunities to help ambitious clients build their businesses through acquisitions or realise maximum value through disposals. He will be a great asset to our clients, and to Azets.”