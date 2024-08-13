The works are set to start on Monday 26 August and remain in place for a 24-week period.

Phased road traffic management will be in place as the project progresses, including temporary traffic lights, road closures, and some access and parking restrictions. Directional signage will be in place during each phase of the work.

A Scottish Water spokesperson said: “We are aware this essential project will cause some temporary disruption to local residents and road users; however, the new water mains will serve our customers for years to come.”

“As with any project of this nature, we will do all we can to work with the local community to keep any disruption to a minimum. We’ll have a team on site who’ll be available to residents to answer any questions or concerns.”

A rolling programme of traffic management will begin on Old Castle Road, with a two-week single lane closure from Monday 26 August 2024.

From Wednesday 4 September, parking restrictions will be in place on Kilmailing Road for approximately two weeks.

Taynish Drive will be closed for approximately two weeks from around Friday 20 September.

From Thursday 3 October, temporary traffic lights and on-street parking restrictions will be in place at the junction of Carmunock Road and Elmore Avenue for around two weeks. Once complete, these restrictions will move to the junction of Elmore Avenue and Old Caste Road/ Snuffmill Road on Wednesday 23 October for around three weeks.

Elmore Avenue will see various phases of temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions. These are anticipated to be in place on Wednesday 16 October for around one week, Wednesday 13 November for approximately one week, and Wednesday 15 January for around three weeks.

(Image: Scottish Water)

The final phase of the project is scheduled to begin on Carna Drive from Monday 25 November for approximately six weeks. Temporary traffic lights and parking restrictions will be in place during this time.

The work is being carried out to ensure that locals continue to have fresh drinking water, and is partnered with Caledonia Water Alliance.

Locals and visitors to the area can find updates on the progress of the works through the Scottish Water website.