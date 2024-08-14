Housing chiefs have said rent controls have battered the market, but the measure has been welcomed by tenants' organisations amid "runaway" rents.
There is now concern around plans for permanent rent controls that are set out in the proposed Housing (Scotland) Bill, but it is claimed rent controls can work for both tenants and housing providers.
What are the rent controls that have been in the news?
The Scottish Government responded to the cost-of-living crisis and an already struggling rental sector in 2022 by capping mid-tenancy rent increases at 0% and later 3%.
However, the move, while designed as a short-term solution during particularly difficult times, was blamed for having “unintended consequences” on the housing market.
“Despite the cap on mid-tenancy increases, new tenancy rent pressure pushed market rates up in line with England, where no cap existed,” said the National Residential Landlords Association.
SPECIAL SERIES:
Exclusive: SNP housing law 'open to potential legal challenge'
The rent controls in this form ended in April but permanent capping powers are proposed in the new Housing (Scotland) Bill.
What have tenant support organisations said?
While groups including the tenants’ union Living Rent have welcomed moves to help householders in the longer term, the industry reports that uncertainty for investors who do not know if it will leave a development in the red has led to billions of pounds worth of build to rent housing being abandoned.
Alison Watson, director of Shelter Scotland, said: "Renters in the private sector in many parts of Scotland are facing runaway costs. Anything which can put the brakes on is to be welcomed. There’s a lot of detail missing in the Bill, but if implemented properly rent controls have the potential to offer tenants protections and improve affordability across the sector."
The NRLA said: "Once in place, rent control areas will limit rent increases to a level in line with inflation annually or market rates between tenancies."
What has the Scottish Government said?
The Scottish Government said: "Long term rent controls would help keep homes affordable for tenants in future … the Housing (Scotland) Bill sets out how close working with councils will ensure rent controls are tailored to the local needs of tenants and landlords in different parts of the country."
The Scottish Government proposals cover both in-tenancy and between-tenancy cases, unlike the temporary solution which was only in-tenancy.
It would also mean councils would establish rents every five years and recommend local rent controls to Holyrood.
What else is suggested from within the industry?
More Homes More Quickly proposes different rent controls structure with changes to the Bill to:
Allow annual rent increases linked to inflation "subject to a reasonable cap ... this provides predictability for landlords and tenants, ensuring rents remain affordable without discouraging investment".
READ MORE: Why The Herald couldn't ignore Scotland's Housing Emergency
Implement rent controls for a fixed maximum duration, after which a review and reassessment are mandatory. "This prevents long-term market distortions and encourages periodic evaluation of the controls' effectiveness," said MHMQ.
Develop a consistent national framework for rent controls that allows local authorities to adapt policies to local conditions. "This ensures uniformity while addressing specific regional needs."
Establish a mechanism for regular review and adjustment of rent control policies based on market conditions and their impact on supply and demand. "This adaptive approach ensures policies remain relevant and effective."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here