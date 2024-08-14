A historic Scottish law firm has moved to ramp up its headcount after recording a 25% leap in turnover.
Edinburgh-based Gibson Kerr, which is more than 100 years old, has announced four new appointments and three promotions to underpin its expansion plans.
The new arrivals include Linsey Dagger as head of personal law, who joins a team which now includes four solicitors and five support staff.
READ MORE: 'Huge success story' on market in Glasgow
The firm’s family law division has welcomed Lobna Abouelleil as a paralegal, while in the property department Mairi Kennedy has joined as an associate. Administrator Elizabeth Swann has been recruited to the personal law team.
Internal promotions meanwhile have seen Nadine Martin appointed head of family law in Glasgow and Katie Fulton promoted to associate. Sara Albizzati has been promoted to senior associate within the firm’s personal law team.
Ms Dagger said: “It has been exciting coming into this team and joining other people that have come in at a similar time to me. While they're not all in the same department, everybody's got the same positivity coming into the firm and existing teams have been welcoming.
READ MORE: 'We have attracted a rising star of the aviation sector'
“I've never had that before when I've come into a firm that everybody speaks so positively about and it is very refreshing, and I think that the future is bright because of that attitude.”
The changes come shortly after turnover at Gibson Kerr turned over £3 million for the first time in its long history. The firm's growth was driven an increase in demand at its personal law division, particularly in relation to trusts and powers of attorney, which enabled the department to turn over in excess of £1m for the first time.
Managing partner Scott Rasmusen said: “Our ability to recruit excellent people is a result of the determination and talent of our existing team.
“They have helped to build our business and reputation with customers and within the sector – and we’re delighted to be able to make a raft of internal promotions at the same time as bringing in new talent.”
Gibson Kerr now has a team of 25 split across its two offices, in Glasgow and Edinburgh.
The firm was acquired by partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here