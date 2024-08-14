The new arrivals include Linsey Dagger as head of personal law, who joins a team which now includes four solicitors and five support staff.

The firm’s family law division has welcomed Lobna Abouelleil as a paralegal, while in the property department Mairi Kennedy has joined as an associate. Administrator Elizabeth Swann has been recruited to the personal law team.

Internal promotions meanwhile have seen Nadine Martin appointed head of family law in Glasgow and Katie Fulton promoted to associate. Sara Albizzati has been promoted to senior associate within the firm’s personal law team.

Ms Dagger said: “It has been exciting coming into this team and joining other people that have come in at a similar time to me. While they're not all in the same department, everybody's got the same positivity coming into the firm and existing teams have been welcoming.

“I've never had that before when I've come into a firm that everybody speaks so positively about and it is very refreshing, and I think that the future is bright because of that attitude.”

The changes come shortly after turnover at Gibson Kerr turned over £3 million for the first time in its long history. The firm's growth was driven an increase in demand at its personal law division, particularly in relation to trusts and powers of attorney, which enabled the department to turn over in excess of £1m for the first time.

Managing partner Scott Rasmusen said: “Our ability to recruit excellent people is a result of the determination and talent of our existing team.

“They have helped to build our business and reputation with customers and within the sector – and we’re delighted to be able to make a raft of internal promotions at the same time as bringing in new talent.”

Gibson Kerr now has a team of 25 split across its two offices, in Glasgow and Edinburgh.

The firm was acquired by partners Scott and Fiona Rasmusen in 2005.