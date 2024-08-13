The school had been threatened with closure in 2023 but was saved thanks to an “extraordinary call to action” that saw parents raise more than £1m in just 48 hours. A few months later, the school claimed that it was “stronger and better than before”.

However, a planned purchase of the school by Chinese-owned company Achieve Education now appears to have fallen through, leaving the school facing major financial shortfalls. As a result, it has been decided that the school has “no choice but to close”.

First opened in 1930, Kilgraston has offered education for girls aged five to eighteen and boys aged five to twelve. Day fees were as much as £8,127 per term, while boarding could cost up to £13,878 per term.

A spokesperson for the Board of Trustees, said: “Last year was extremely difficult for the Kilgraston community, as we faced significant challenges to keep the school open. Education provider Achieve Education stepped in to financially support and manage the school in the short term and to buy the school in the longer term.

“Unfortunately, recent unexpected changes within Achieve Education have resulted in them reassessing their commitment to investing in Kilgraston and they are unable to proceed with the legal purchase of the school.

“As a result, we have been left with both a short and long-term funding deficit. The Board of Trustees has explored a number of opportunities in a bid to save the school but unfortunately none of these have offered a financially viable solution. This leaves the school with no choice but to close.

“At this point, we have three priorities: the welfare of staff, the welfare of pupils; and assistance for parents in finding places for their children at other schools. We will do all we can to help ensure a smooth transition for all affected. We are very sorry not to be able to continue operating a school that is close to all our hearts.”