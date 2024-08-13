Having set up the very first club night there in 1992, subsequently playing at the venue every Friday until 1998 and then running their Pressure nights until 2015, the pair promise the five-hour set will serve not only as a chance to “relive some of the most special moments of their early career” but also to make up for “not getting the chance to say goodbye to The Arches”.

DJs, producers and label owners Stuart McMillan and Orde Meikle (Image: Darren Watts)

“We spent most of our adult life playing at The Arches from 1992 to 2015, which were really special and exciting times when you look back,” they said.

“When The Arches was closed due to licensing issues in 2015, we never got the chance to throw one last party.

“Going back in time isn't something we would normally consider, and when the venue was re-opened briefly last year, we were hesitant to get involved.

“Then we were inundated with DMs on Facebook and Instagram asking why we weren't playing.

“The venue, and those times throughout the 90s, were really special to us, but we had no idea how life-changing it was to others.

“To say we’re excited for Slam Return To Source is an understatement.”

In April 1992, Slam were approached by local concert promoter Pete Irvine, and then theatre curator Andy Arnold, to start a club night in the disused spaces of The Arches Theatre.

With the duo curating Friday night at the venue, and Arnold and Irvine running the Saturday as Cafe Loco, The Arches quickly became the largest and most popular club space in the city.

Throughout the years, Slam were accompanied by various high-profile guests and friends, including Daft Punk, who were then signed to the pair’s label, Soma Records.

Slam took over the whole complex in late 1998, introducing their Pressure club nights, which ran monthly from 1998 to 2015 before moving to SWG3 after the Arches closed.

Now, as they prepare to revisit those early days, Slam fans can expect an “open-to-close set full of classics”, with music from their entire 23-year legacy in the venue.

They continued: “We'll be playing all night long at Platform, and we're already looking through our collections to find some of the iconic tracks that made our nights at The Arches so special.

“We're looking forward to being back at our spiritual home underneath those brick arches once more.”

Slam: Return to Source will be held at Platform on Saturday, October 26.

Pre-sale tickets will be available from Thursday, August 15 at 12pm with general sale from Friday, August 16 at 12pm.

For more information click here.