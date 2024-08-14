Scotland’s economy is now forecast by the EY ITEM Club to grow by 0.9% this year, more than double the 0.4% rate of expansion projected by the think tank a quarter ago.
EY said that “Scotland’s economic recovery is gaining momentum, suggesting fertile conditions for growth, but pace remains anaemic”.
The accountancy firm projects growth of 1.1% in the UK as a whole this year.
Scottish gross domestic product grew by 0.5% quarter-on-quarter in the opening three months of this year, official figures show, with this rate of expansion having been revised down from 0.7%.
UK GDP increased by 0.7% in the first quarter, as the country exited recession, according to official data. The Scottish economy avoided recession.
READ MORE: A 'very varied journey' into property development
EY Scotland managing partner Ally Scott said: “The change in UK political leadership teamed with a vocal, UK-wide, pro-business vision of growth may currently be acting as a balustrade but our latest forecast suggests Scotland’s economy is on more stable footing than in previous years. While an upwards revision is to be welcomed, the level of growth and productivity remains arguably anaemic and collectively we should push for a more ambitious position.”
READ MORE: 'Restaurant quality' Indian meals business in Scotland in major deal
He added: “As we’ve seen with previous forecasts, growth is predicted to come from consumer-facing sectors, especially accommodation and food, largely driven by tourism. This continued reliance on tourism, and Scotland as a destination, makes increased and sustained investment in infrastructure and city centres all the more vital.”
READ MORE: Ian McConnell: A huge majority but Starmer has boxed himself in already
Mr Scott voiced his belief that “with consumer-facing sectors forecast to drive recovery, the implication is that it doesn’t take much of a headwind for that growth to recede”.
He added: “Depending on this source of recovery can be fragile, especially on the back of public finance messages from the Chancellor and how fiscal policy may impact consumer confidence and spending. All this points to an expedited industrial strategy being even more necessary to safeguard stable, wide-ranging, and sustained economic growth.”
EY Scotland managing partner for financial services Sue Dawe said: “The Scottish labour market continues to mirror problems at a UK level. However, Scotland’s over-reliance on certain sectors means those trends can be felt more acutely. For example, the structural concentration of manufacturing jobs in Scotland relative to other parts of the UK [means] the effects on the local employment market may have higher impact.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel