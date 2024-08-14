Workers say they are not getting the time to take any toilet or hydration breaks.

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers have emphatically backed strike action in order to tackle head-on the unacceptable health and safety situation they face.

“They should not be in this situation because Edinburgh Trams should be implementing measures to ensure our members get their comfort breaks. We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for decent workplace conditions.”

More than 90 percent of the tram workers balloted voted in favour of strike action, meaning the 160 Unite members could now stage a walkout within a matter of weeks if the concerns are not addressed.

Unite believes there is a shortfall of between 5-6 minutes in the running time from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven. Each round trip takes on average two hours to complete.

The maximum driving time before a scheduled break is five hours. The union says many tram workers go this length of time without hydration or toilet breaks, claiming it is due to running late and having to make up the time.

Members have also claimed that the ‘unacceptable situation' is contributing to other health issues including stress and infections.

Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are being forced into taking strike action.”

“This is mismanagement plain and simple, and it is having unacceptable consequences for our members.”

“Unite wants to resolve this through negotiation but we are running out of track before strike action takes place. If this happens, then Edinburgh Trams will be solely to blame for any disruption. Management has one more chance.”

Edinburgh Trams have been contacted for comment.