Tram workers in Edinburgh are set to strike over health and safety concerns.
Members of Unite the Union who work for Edinburgh Trams have ‘emphatically’ backed strike action due to a dispute over late-running times to the city’s airport, which is preventing workers from taking breaks.
Workers say they are not getting the time to take any toilet or hydration breaks.
Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Unite’s Edinburgh tram workers have emphatically backed strike action in order to tackle head-on the unacceptable health and safety situation they face.
“They should not be in this situation because Edinburgh Trams should be implementing measures to ensure our members get their comfort breaks. We will back our tram membership all the way in the fight for decent workplace conditions.”
More than 90 percent of the tram workers balloted voted in favour of strike action, meaning the 160 Unite members could now stage a walkout within a matter of weeks if the concerns are not addressed.
READ MORE:
- Unions calls off bin strikes in Scotland after new pay offer
- First Minister warns of cuts as ScotGov stop bin strike
Unite believes there is a shortfall of between 5-6 minutes in the running time from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven. Each round trip takes on average two hours to complete.
The maximum driving time before a scheduled break is five hours. The union says many tram workers go this length of time without hydration or toilet breaks, claiming it is due to running late and having to make up the time.
Members have also claimed that the ‘unacceptable situation' is contributing to other health issues including stress and infections.
Lyn Turner, Unite industrial officer, added: “Edinburgh’s tram workers are being forced into taking strike action.”
“This is mismanagement plain and simple, and it is having unacceptable consequences for our members.”
“Unite wants to resolve this through negotiation but we are running out of track before strike action takes place. If this happens, then Edinburgh Trams will be solely to blame for any disruption. Management has one more chance.”
Edinburgh Trams have been contacted for comment.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here