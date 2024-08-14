The Halloween event will run from Friday 25 October until Sunday 3 November, and earlybird tickets will be available from Wednesday 21 August.

The attraction will take visitors on a journey through ten different worlds from BoneYard and CarnEvil to Clowntown, Haunted Hoose, and the House of Mirrors.

GlasGLOW will return for a seventh year (Image: itison)

Oli Norman, CEO of itison and creator of GlasGLOW, said: “Since launching GlasGLOW back in 2018, over 650,000 people have joined us at the event and we can’t wait to show you what we have in-store this year.

"This year at GlasGLOW, there's some pretty scary sections that I can't wait for you to see! Don't worry if you're not up for it though, there will be a scenic route available to avoid any frights!"

“It’s really important to us that every GlasGLOW brings good to the local area – last year we raised a fantastic £20,000 at the event for some brilliant local charities and we’re excited to be bringing The itison Pumpkin Fund back this year aiming to raise even more.

“Every year peak tickets sell out within minutes so make sure you set a reminder to get the slots you want.”

Since launching in 2018, over 650,000 people have attended GlasGLOW (Image: itison)

GlasGLOW is created and produced by Glasgow-based company itison together with a world-class team of sound, light, and set designers to bring light to the darker months and create magical experiences in the heart of the west end.

The show brings together immersive sound and light displays, picturesque photo opportunities, a gourmet street food village,interactive moments, to create an outdoor adventure inherently routed in Glasgow culture.

Fast Pass & Mallow tickets are back again this year, giving those with tickets access to a dedicated entrance plus a campfire classic marshmallow skewer and queue hops straight into the show’s renowned Marshmallowland.

Organisers are aiming to make GlasGLOW as accessible and inclusive as possible and will be hosting a Relaxed Session on Thursday 31 October at 4.45 pm as well as welcoming the team from Pamis with their Changing Place toilets from the 31 October to 2 November.

Sensory guides, a quiet space, and GLOW passes will also be available to help anyone with sensory sensitivities.

The itison Pumpkin Fund will also return to help local causes around the Botanics area. Since launching in 2019, it has raised £80,000 for local charities and donated over 7,000 free tickets and thousands of pumpkins to local community groups, hospitals and charities to help as many people as possible enjoy GlasGLOW.

How much are tickets?





Child: from £9

Adult: from £22

Mallow & Fast pass child: from £16

Mallow & Fast pass adult: from £30

Under 3s: Free

Earlybird pricing tickets go on sale exclusively at www.glasglow.com and www.itison.com on Wednesday 21 August at 7.30am.