The 77-acre former dairy farm site features a petting zoo, a large café, and outdoor activity areas including a boating pond, slides and individual barbecue areas.

Christie & Co said: “Nestled beneath the magnificent Mabie Forest, with views over the Solway Firth in southern Scotland, the former dairy farm captures the real essence and feel of an original working farm.”

There is full planning permission for 10 holiday lodge plots to the north of the farm and visitor attraction, Christie & Co noted.

It added that four and five bed dwellings are included in the sale.

Mark Lavery, associate director for retail and leisure at Christie & Co, said: “Mabie Farm & Lodge Park offers various growth opportunities to any potential buyer. The business could be developed to include a larger main reception area expanding the gift section.

“The café offering could be expanded to include longer opening hours along with more local suppliers and products. The addition of 10 holiday lodges could provide an additional lucrative income stream for any buyer.”