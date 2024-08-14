Property agent Christie & Co has been instructed to market Manzil Tandoori Restaurant.

Simon Watson, business agent at Christie & Co, said: “I am delighted to be given the opportunity to sell Manzil Tandoori Restaurant. This is an excellent turnkey opportunity for a new owner to take over a well-established licensed business with a great local reputation.”

Christie & Co said: “Highly rated on Tripadvisor, the restaurant has been serving locals and visitors to Perth for over 30 years. In addition to the main dining areas, the restaurant caters for banqueting events and takeaway orders.”