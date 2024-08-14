The woman was taken to Edinburgh Royal Infirmary for treatment where medical staff describe her condition as serious but stable.

Police are appealing for information about the incident in the Midlothian town.

READ MORE:

Sergeant Jen Niven said: “Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this collision and we are appealing for any potential witnesses to come forward.

“The car park would have been busy around the time and we would urge anyone who saw what happened, or who may have dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1959 of Monday August 12 2024.”