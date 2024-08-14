Police said the 61-year-old male motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Ford Transit van was not injured.

Police have appealed for information about the crash.

Police Sergeant Calum Macaulay, from the Highland and islands road policing unit, said: “Sadly, the motorcyclist died and our thoughts are with his family and friends.

“I would ask anyone who may have witnessed the crash, assisted at the scene or who may have dashcam footage, and has not yet spoken to or provided this information to officers, to contact us as soon as possible.

“The road reopened at around 4.20am on Wednesday. I want to thank members of the public for their patience while we investigated this serious crash.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of Tuesday August 13.