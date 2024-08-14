JK Rowling and Elon Musk have been named in a complaint filed by Olympic champion boxer Imane Khelif regarding cyber abuse.
The Algerian was born female and does not identify as transgender or intersex but was disqualified by the International Boxing Association (IBA) in March 2023, allegedly due to high testosterone levels.
IBA president Umar Kremlev said that the disqualifications were because DNA tests "proved they had XY chromosomes", though details of the testing process have not been made public.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the IBA's decision was "sudden and arbitrary" and "without any due process".
The IBA's Olympic status was revoked in June 2023.
On the run to her gold medal in the women's welterweight at the Paris Olympics, Khelif was subject to accusations and abuse over her gender.
She has now filed a criminal complaint to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.
The lawsuit has been filed against X, formerly Twitter, and according to Khelif's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, names both the website's owner, Musk, and Harry Potter author Rowling.
He told Variety: "J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.
"What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”
