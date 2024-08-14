IBA president Umar Kremlev said that the disqualifications were because DNA tests "proved they had XY chromosomes", though details of the testing process have not been made public.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) said the IBA's decision was "sudden and arbitrary" and "without any due process".

The IBA's Olympic status was revoked in June 2023.

Read More:

On the run to her gold medal in the women's welterweight at the Paris Olympics, Khelif was subject to accusations and abuse over her gender.

She has now filed a criminal complaint to French authorities over alleged “acts of aggravated cyber harassment”.

The lawsuit has been filed against X, formerly Twitter, and according to Khelif's lawyer, Nabil Boudi, names both the website's owner, Musk, and Harry Potter author Rowling.

He told Variety: "J. K. Rowling and Elon Musk are named in the lawsuit, among others.

"What we’re asking is that the prosecution investigates not only these people but whoever it feels necessary. If the case goes to court, they will stand trial.”