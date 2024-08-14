A former police station in a Scottish town has been put up for sale, with offers over £90,000 sought.
The sale, the latest in a series of disposals by Police Scotland, is being billed as an “attractive development opportunity”.
Police Scotland has instructed Shepherd Chartered Surveyors to set a closing date of August 21 at noon for offers on the former Carluke police station.
Detailing the particulars, Shepherd said: “The accommodation comprises front reception, control room, offices, kitchen, breakout area, storage rooms and locker rooms incorporating toilet and shower facilities at ground floor, while the first floor features three offices and a bathroom incorporating a WC, wash-hand basin and shower.”
Calvin Molinari, agency surveyor at Shepherd, said: “The disposal of the former Carluke police station offers an attractive development opportunity. Carluke police station marks the next in a series of disposals of Police Scotland properties across the country as part of a wider strategy advised jointly by Shepherd and BNP Paribas Real Estate.”
He added: “We are delighted to be involved in various disposals on behalf of Police Scotland, including the notable Alloa police station as well as The Pleasance police box in Edinburgh.”
Shepherd said: “The former police station, with single-storey projection to the rear together with a garden area and private off-street car park to the front, is a part single, part two-storey end-terrace property with the outbuilding situated on an irregular shaped site.”
It noted that Carluke, in the South Lanarkshire Council area five miles north-west of Lanark and four miles south-east of Wishaw, “benefits from frequent direct rail services to Lanark, Motherwell, Hamilton and Glasgow”.
