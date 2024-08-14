Meanwhile, the UK deficit fell from 5.2% to 4.5% of GDP.

The report shows that Scottish public sector revenue was estimated as £88.5 billion up £1.7bn, which works out as 8.1% of UK revenue.

Total expenditure for Scotland by the Scottish Government, UK Government and all other parts of the public sector was £111.2bn, an increase of £6.3bn, due to increases in spending on health and welfare, including the Scottish Child Payment.

This works out at as 9.1% of UK spending.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison hailed the increase in non-North Sea revenue, up by £5.7bn in 2023-24 – an increase of 7.2%, in part because of growth in income tax and onshore corporation tax.

However, North Sea revenue was down from £7.9bn in 2022-23 to £4bn, largely due to lower energy prices.

When all North Sea revenue is excluded from the figures, Scotland's deficit jumps to 13.2% of GDP, which is down from 15.1% last year.

Ms Robison said: “I welcome the fact that Scotland’s revenues grew last year, with those generated onshore growing faster than in the rest of the UK, thanks in part to our progressive approach to tax and the revenue from renewable energy.

“As the report makes clear, the notional deficit is not a reflection on the finances or policies of the Scottish Government – it is a reflection of UK Government choices.

“It is also important to emphasise that these figures reflect Scotland's status as part of the UK.

"As figures from the Office for National Statistics show, the UK economic model is driven by London and the South East of England.

"The UK Government retains control of 40% of expenditure and over 70% of revenues in Scotland. Indeed, a significant portion of the spending allocated to Scotland relates to servicing UK Government debt, which is paid at a higher rate than our European neighbours."

Ms Robison said if Scotland was independent, she and her colleagues would have the power to make "different choices."

"As it is, we are using all the powers we do have to deliver our priorities of growing the economy, investing in net zero, eradicating child poverty and delivering strong public services.”

UK Government Minister for Scotland Kirsty McNeill said the GERS report underlined the "collective economic strength of the United Kingdom."

She added: “By pooling and sharing resources across the UK, Scots benefit by £2,417 more per head in public spending than the UK average. That means more money for schools and hospitals, if the Scottish Parliament chooses to invest in those areas.

“Ensuring economic stability and then delivering economic growth are two of the driving missions of the UK Government. We have reset relationships with partners across the UK, and want to work closely with the Scottish Government to produce better results for people in Scotland.”

Scottish Conservative leadership candidate, Russell Findlay, said figures "demonstrate yet again that Scotland is far better off within the United Kingdom."

He added: "These statistics confirm that the SNP's quest to break up the UK is finished for the foreseeable future."