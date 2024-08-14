A coach holiday firm has launched an investigation after video footage surfaced which shows how an 'irresponsibly-parked' coach almost caused a head-on collision.
The incident happened on Tuesday afternoon on the A859 at Seilebost on the Isle of Harris.
Dashcam footage shows a Caledonian Travel coach stopped half in a layby on a blind corner on the road, impeding traffic behind it and causing an obstruction.
As a motorist attempts to overtake the coach, a lorry comes round the corner at speed towards the vehicle. Thankfully, the lorry slows down in time to avoid a head-on collision with the car and the motorist is able to reverse back behind the coach.
Lewis local Julie Child, who recorded the footage, said the Caledonian Travel driver put his passengers desire to take a photo of Luskentyre from Seilebost layby ahead the safety of other road users.
Ms Child told The Herald: "I slowed down, beeped my horn, the driver ignored me and looked straight ahead. I did consider stopping and asking the driver to move or at the very least wave traffic through past the obstruction but as a woman in a van I did not feel confident to do so.
"The first time I attempted to pass the coach a Mackay's lorry came the other way at a very sensible speed which I am very grateful for. I reversed back in, again beeping the horn, again ignored. The second time I passed him the driver just kept his head forward like I wasn't even there. His passengers were all leaning over the fence and stood on rocks to capture "the view" if Luskintyre beach that they just had to do.
"I now remember why I don't usually travel through the islands during summer silly season."
The footage was shared on the Isle of Harris Facebook page by Ms Child, who runs Mollans Takeaway, Scotland's smallest chipshop, on Lewis.
One person commented: "If it had been a motorbike instead of a lorry, it could have been fatal", while another called the actions of the coach driver "indefensible".
READ MORE: Watch moment driver on wrong side of road narrowly avoids A82 head-on crash
After Ms Childs reported the driver to Caledonian Travel, the holiday firm responded with an apology and confirmed that it was investigating the matter.
The firm responded: "Thank you for bringing this to our attention. We are terribly sorry to see what happened here. We take safety very seriously at Caledonian Travel and are committed to ensuring the well-being of all road users and our passengers.
"We will investigate the matter thoroughly and take appropriate action based on our findings. Your feedback is important to us, and we appreciate you highlighting this matter. Regards, Caledonian Travel."
The incident involving the coach comes after 'sickening' video footage captured the moment a suspected tourist was caught driving on the wrong side of the road on the busy A82 route in the Highlands.
Dashcam footage showed the motorist continuing south on a hazardous Glencoe stretch apparently unaware they should be on the left side. The motorist continues driving round bends in the road and only appears to realise their mistake when another car approaches and they are forced to quickly pull into the left side of the road.
The footage was shared hundreds of times on social media after being posted on Facebook on Tuesday with some commenting that the dangerous driver error was a common occurrence on the A82.
Figures obtained by The Herald under freedom of information (FOI) laws in November last year showed that the number of collisions where a contributory factor was recorded as being ‘Inexperience driving on the left’ by Police Scotland rose from 24 in 2022 to 28 in the nine months from January to September last year.
Other data, released by Transport Scotland, showed that the number of people killed on roads in the Highland Council area rose from 14 in 2021 to 32 in 2022 - the highest number of fatalities on roads in the local authority area since 2008.
Most of the deaths, 20, were on trunk roads, which includes the A9 which runs from Perth to Inverness - frequently dubbed Scotland's most dangerous road.
Highland SNP MSP Fergus Ewing warned last year that people in the Highlands are at a “massively greater risk of losing their life” due to the lack of dual carriageways.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here