It is the first project of its kind by Moda, a major investor, developer and operator of large-scale rental neighbourhoods, in Glasgow.

With design and materials inspired by Glasgow’s heritage in arts, culture and industry as well as the city’s botanical gardens, Moda, Holland Park, has delivered 433 interior-designed studio, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments for rent on Pitt Street, available furnished or unfurnished.

The former Pitt Street Strathclyde Police headquarters were replaced by four apartment blocks.

Proving strong demand for high-quality rental homes in the city, Holland Park opened its doors with all available first-phase apartments fully let. With state-of-the-art facilities across its homes and amenities, "the neighbourhood cements Moda Living’s reputation for building the happiest and healthiest communities in the UK", it said.

The site has 11,000 sq ft of amenities including a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining rooms, cinema and gaming rooms, sky lounges with panoramic views over Glasgow, and landscaped spaces and roof terraces.

Rent includes access to these spaces, high-speed wifi, and a 24/7 concierge service. The neighbourhood also offers 15,000 sq ft of commercial space.

All of the first-phase apartments are let (Image: Moda)

"Health and wellbeing are built into the core of the neighbourhood, with a three-star Fitwel rating, " Moda said, adding that "wellness is embedded in every aspect of its buildings and public spaces from initial design to long-term operation".

The company said: "Working closely with team and residents, Moda will continually work to manage the carbon output of the rental neighbourhood. Utopi sensors in each apartment will allow residents to monitor their carbon output through the MyModa app, and ongoing communications with residents will encourage sustainable living within the neighbourhood."

It also said the neighbourhood "significantly boosted employment and skills in the city centre", with 1,226 local people employed on the project.

Homes and facilities (Image: Moda)

Training was provided to 24 apprentices and another 120 people under the age of 24. Moda’s construction partner Roberston also diverted 100% of site waste away from landfill. During construction of Moda, Holland Park, £38m was injected directly into the local economy, £11m of which was spent with SMEs.

Moda, Holland Park was funded by a JV between Harrison Street, NFU Mutual and Apache Capital. Haus Collective and Ryder Architects were the architects on the project.

As the long-term operator of the neighbourhood, Moda will continue to drive social value and contribute positively to its wider community. Earlier this year, Moda announced a three-year partnership with Glasgow School of Art.

Moda, Holland Park is Moda’s second build-to-rent neighbourhood in Scotland, following Moda, The McEwan in Edinburgh – funded by Harrison Street, NFU Mutual and Apache Capital JV.

The former Pitt Street Strathclyde Police headquarters were replaced by four apartment blocks. (Image: Moda)

Andrew Parker, managing director of development at Moda Group, said: “Our first residents are now living in the neighbourhood and we are looking forward to growing our Glasgow community in the coming weeks and months.”

Elliot Robertson, chief executive at Robertson Group, said: "Seeing Holland Park come to life, as the first residents move in, is immensely satisfying for everyone on the team. The project is an exceptional example of repurposing a city centre site and how buy-to-rent can push boundaries, centred on integrated technology, health and wellbeing.

"The site itself presented a challenging city centre interface but through close collaboration with our site neighbours, and a shared ethos with Moda to create positive change in what we do. We continue to champion high quality construction which enhances local communities. Over the course of the project, £38m has been spent with our local supply chain, and the site has provided training experience for over 100 young people."

John Dunkerley, chief executive of Apache Capital: "Holland Park and The McEwan are exemplary in their approach towards amenity provision, operational management, and local community building, and set the standard of what renters can come to expect through build-to-rent development."

