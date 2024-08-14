A new wind farm in Aberdeenshire will provide clean, renewable energy to several of the UK’s most famous high street names and five star hotels.
Blackfinch Energy, in collaboration with BPG Energy, announced that the Bradley 2 Wind Farm in Deuchries, Aberdeenshire, is providing the energy after their power purchase agreement went live in April.
It ensures clean energy is provided to a consortium of commercial customers across the UK, supporting their efforts to achieve net zero goals.
With a 4.7 MW installed capacity, the wind farm generates 14.5 GW hours of renewable energy annually. The power generated by Bradley 2 is secured under a 10-year PPA with Lancashire-based BPG Energy.
Sam Dickerson, Senior Commercial Portfolio Manager at Blackfinch Energy said: “Onshore wind remains one of the most viable and sustainable energy sources to help the UK meet its climate change targets. By increasing the capacity of UK renewable energy, we are also enhancing the stability of the UK’s green energy supply to businesses.
“This aligns with macroeconomic trends towards demand for improved energy security through diversified clean energy sources and supports the UK’s strategy to decrease its carbon footprint.”
The UK’s Second National Infrastructure Assessment estimates the UK will require £20 to £35 billion of private sector investment per year between 2025 and 2050 in order to achieve its legally-binding Net Zero by 2050 target.
It means projects like Bradley 2 are critical in demonstrating the viability and importance of clean infrastructure investing.
James Hall, Operations Director at BPG Energy added: “We are delighted to collaborate with Blackfinch Energy on the Bradley 2 Wind Farm project. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to delivering flexible, sustainable, and cost-effective energy solutions tailored to the unique needs of our clients.
“Bradley 2 is a prime example of how our innovative approach to non-standard contracting structures and personalised service can help businesses progress towards their net zero goals. We embrace independent generators and craft interesting deals that empower our customers, including many established UK brands, to achieve significant advancements for their sustainable future.”
