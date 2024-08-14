A multi-agency search was launched to hunt for a possible downed aircraft in the North Sea after a military source picked up a distress signal.
HM Coastguard received a report of a possible downed aircraft around 50 miles east of Eyemouth at around 1:30pm on Tuesday.
A HM Coastguard helicopter 199 and a coastguard fixed wing aircraft were mobilised from Prestwick and Aberdeen respectively to carry out the search.
Eyemouth RNLI and two vessels that were in the area were also tasked to assist.
Eyemouth’s all-weather lifeboat ‘Helen Hastings’ were bringing a casualty yacht into Eyemouth harbour when the call came through to head back out into the North Sea.
READ MORE: CalMac's biggest ferry tasked by HM Coastguard to assist with mayday call
HM Coastguard confirmed that "a thorough search" was carried out, with nothing found.
Eyemouth lifeboat returned to Eyemouth harbour at 8pm on Tuesday where they refuelled and cleaned the lifeboat, after 10 hours of service, RNLI said.
A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told The Herald: At 13:30 yesterday afternoon (13 August) HM Coastguard received a report of a possible downed aircraft in the North Sea.
"A coastguard helicopter, coastguard fixed wing aircraft, Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and two vessels that were in the area were sent. A thorough search was carried out with nothing found and the search has been stood down."
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here