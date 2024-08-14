A HM Coastguard helicopter 199 and a coastguard fixed wing aircraft were mobilised from Prestwick and Aberdeen respectively to carry out the search.

Eyemouth RNLI and two vessels that were in the area were also tasked to assist.

Eyemouth’s all-weather lifeboat ‘Helen Hastings’ were bringing a casualty yacht into Eyemouth harbour when the call came through to head back out into the North Sea.

HM Coastguard confirmed that "a thorough search" was carried out, with nothing found.

Eyemouth lifeboat returned to Eyemouth harbour at 8pm on Tuesday where they refuelled and cleaned the lifeboat, after 10 hours of service, RNLI said.

A spokesperson for HM Coastguard told The Herald: At 13:30 yesterday afternoon (13 August) HM Coastguard received a report of a possible downed aircraft in the North Sea.

"A coastguard helicopter, coastguard fixed wing aircraft, Eyemouth RNLI lifeboat and two vessels that were in the area were sent. A thorough search was carried out with nothing found and the search has been stood down."