The first Orkney stoat – which could only have reached the island by boat – was spotted in 2010 and since then there has been a determined effort to make the islands free of the pest.

Since that solitary sighting, the population is thought to have reached thousands and become a major threat to native wildlife by eating eggs and smaller creatures.

In 2019, work began on to make the islands stoat-free, bringing together local people, landowners, the RSPB, Orkney Islands Council and Scottish Government and the expertise of international specialists.

Now, the National Lottery Heritage Fund has announced it will be investing a further £2.5m, while the Scottish Government's Nature Restoration Fund - managed by NatureScot - will provide more than £1.5m to help the Orkney Native Wildlife Project in reaching its final phase of work clearing the predatory mammal from the islands.

In the past five years, the Orkney Native Wildlife Project has removed more than six thousand stoats from the Orkney Islands.

Orkney stoat-catchers on he move (Image: Naturescot)

The nature restoration project has coincided with a boost in population numbers for Hen Harriers, Curlews, Orkney Voles and other rare and threatened native wildlife which call the islands their home.

The wildlife of the Orkney Islands is considered internationally important, with visitors from around the world drawn to the haven for rare seabirds, waders, and Hen Harriers, along with the Orkney vole, which can only be found on the islands.

However, the wildlife in the unique and delicate environment is under threat due to stoats that were brought to Orkney intentionally or unintentionally by people.

Acting Net Zero Secretary Gillian Martin said: “Nature in Scotland is in decline and if we don’t take urgent action, that will continue and important species will be lost forever.

“This commitment of £1.5 million from the Nature Restoration Fund will help to support the vital work that the Orkney Native Wildlife Project is doing to save the islands’ precious native wildlife.

“It will also help to secure green jobs and skills development, alongside the environmental benefits to communities in Orkney.”

READ MORE:

Eilish McGuinness, chief executive of The National Lottery Heritage Fund, added: “The Heritage Fund is pleased to continue to support this important partnership and environmental project.

“It is vital for the future of Orkney’s internationally rare and threatened species, but is also of global significance in sharing best practice in tackling the threat from invasive species.”

Hen harriers have seen their numbers increase (Image: RSPB)

After thousands of stoats have were removed from the islands, there was an uptick in the number of nests of wading birds, such as the distinctive Oystercatcher, escaping predation.

Similar successes have been recorded among the Curlew populations, where over half of nests are now reaching hatching from just one in ten, while the number of ground-nesting Hen Harriers has increased to 160 young fledglings, compared to 60 before work began.

However, experts warn that the project is now at a critical stage, with more work needed to ensure the Orkney Islands remain a stronghold for Scottish wildlife and globally important for the world’s seabirds.

Anne McCall, director of RSPB Scotland said: “Today’s funding announcements from the National Lottery Heritage Lottery Fund and NatureScot come at a critical time as the partnership focus on what is needed to finish the job.

“The Orkney Islands are a special place, a haven for wildlife that is being pushed to the brink elsewhere in Scotland, the UK and, for some species, even globally.

“In just a few years from the first sighting stoats have had a devastating effect on the native wildlife of the islands, and this is a problem that humans have inadvertently created.”

NatureScot Chair, Professor Colin Galbraith said: “Invasive, non-native species are a major threat to our biodiversity, so it’s vital that we support efforts to protect Orkney’s internationally important wildlife. Thanks to the Nature Restoration Fund, we can do this, and we wish the project further success in their efforts to remove stoats from the island for good.”