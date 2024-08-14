Now the hunt for Nessie is set to reach 'the next level' after leading Loch Ness Monster experts joined forces to expand the search.

After collaborating on the biggest search for Nessie in over 50 years this year, The Loch Ness Centre have announced that they are the new sponsors of the Loch Ness Exploration (LNE) initiative, the world’s leading organisation for monitoring potential sightings of the Loch Ness Monster.

An independent, voluntary research group based in Scotland and headed up by Loch Ness researcher Alan McKenna, Loch Ness Exploration has made the search for Nessie its life’s work.

The group’s purpose is to observe, record and study the natural environment of Loch Ness and the organisation regularly gathers volunteers to conduct observations of the loch, in the hope of uncovering the mystery of its most famous elusive resident.

For the past two years The Loch Ness Centre and LNE have come together to facilitate The Quest, which left no stone unturned in the search and encouraged aspiring monster-hunters from around the world to unite to find Nessie.

This year, using a hydrophone to listen for mysterious sounds echoing from the depths of the loch, Mr McKenna captured an "unexplainable noise" in the form of a rhythmic pulsing that lasted about 10 seconds.

Through the new sponsorship agreement, The Loch Ness Centre will be throwing its weight behind the search for Nessie even further, providing LNE with crucial resources and helping the team of Nessie-hunters to amplify their message, information and potential sightings to a broader audience.

As part of the partnership, Mr McKenna will be able to use the space at The Loch Ness Centre as he conducts his research, as well as explore the depths of the world-famous loch with Deepscan Captain, Alistair Matheson, the Skipper for the Loch Ness Project.

Loch Ness Exploration (Image: Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia)

The Loch Ness Centre has also supported LNE with the purchase of a new hydrophone – a device capable of detecting sounds hundreds of feet below the surface, providing a sophisticated means of counteracting the difficulties presented by the loch’s poor visibility and enabling LNE to continue and develop its research.

Alan McKenna of Loch Ness Exploration said: “Over the last two years we have captured the world’s attention as participants from all over the world joined us for the biggest search for Nessie in fifty years. With unexplained noises heard, alongside possible sightings, the interest in Nessie has never been higher. We are delighted to have the support of The Loch Ness Centre so we can continue our research as we continue our journey to uncover the loch’s biggest mysteries.”

The Loch Ness Centre re-opened to the public last year after an investment of £1.5 million from Continuum Attractions, which manages award-winning tourist attractions across the UK.

The grand reopening unveiled an immersive exhibition with interactive elements set in the old Drumnadrochit Hotel, the birthplace of the Nessie legend, where the first sighting of the monster was reported some ninety years ago.

Nagina Ishaq, General Manager of The Loch Ness Centre, said: “We’re thrilled to be joining forces with the Loch Ness Exploration team to take our search for Nessie to the next level. Alan and his team are dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Scotland’s most famous loch, making them ideal partners in our quest to share this unique and legendary story with new and existing audiences”.