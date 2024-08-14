When pushed for an answer on whether the two individuals previously arrested are still being investigated, she said: “Still ongoing.”

Sky News journalist Connor Gillies continued to dig for answers and asked the Chief Constable to elaborate.

He said: “Can you see that the longer that this continues the kind of questions that some may have, specifically within the political world, as to how difficult that is, especially when we’re talking about a political party at the centre of this.”

Jo Farrell responded: “We come back to the same point. I have operational independence, and we police without fear of favour, and without any political interference.”

📌Police Scotland Chief Constable tells @SkyNews the probe examining SNP finances remains “ongoing” and former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is still under investigation.



Jo Farrell cannot say when Operation Branchform will end. pic.twitter.com/rd0NM9Hvy2 — Connor Gillies (@ConnorGillies) August 14, 2024

READ MORE:

Operation Branchform was triggered after complaints over how £660,000 of donations given to the SNP to fight an independence referendum were used.

The investigation has seen the arrest of Former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, and her husband and former SNP Chief executive Peter Murrell.

As of February 2024 Police Scotland has spent more than £1.3 million on the probe, according to estimates in a Freedom of Information release.

Many SNP politicians who lost their seats during the 2024 General Election blamed Operation Branchform for having an impact as Labour stormed to an overwhelming win.

Tommy Shepard, who wrote in The National: “And then there was the elephant in the room. Operation Branchform. Never mentioned, always there. Hard to fight an election with your former leaders awaiting charges, especially when many of the public perceive little distance between now and then.”

Mhairi Black, who announced she wouldn’t be standing for election again in the Paisley and Renfrewshire South constituency also said that the SNP implosion had been on the cards for many years, adding that the investigation was sign of deeper issues within the party.