Angus Robertson is facing a backlash from SNP MSPs and members over a meeting with Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the UK.
Former transport minister Kevin Stewart said he thought it was a mistake for the External Affairs Secretary to have held talks with Daniela Grudsky Ekstein, Israel's Deputy Ambassador to the UK.
Taking to social media, the former transport minister said he hoped his colleague had also “demanded an immediate ceasefire” and “castigated the IDF for bombing hospitals and schools.”
Some SNP activists threatened to cancel their membership of the party.
"Utterly shameful," wrote one. "Expect many, including myself, will bin SNP membership if the party doesn’t speak out. This is not a relationship to be courting."
Details of the meeting emerged over the weekend when the diplomat publicly thanked Mr Robertson on X for “welcoming us to wonderful Scotland.”
She added: “Discussed the unique commonalities between Israel and Scotland and also emphasized the urgent need to bring back our 115 hostages.
“Looking forward to cooperating in the fields of technology, culture and renewable energy.”
MSP Elena Whitham shared the post with a sad face emoji.
August 13, 2024
Fellow SNP backbencher James Dornan told The Herald he was "extremely disappointed to see the photo of Angus Robertson and Ms Ekstein and to hear that they were discussing cooperation between both our nations."
He added: "It is my opinion that instead of discussions of further cooperation the Scottish Government should be considering sanctions against a Government that has shown total disregard for the human life of the people of Gaza and Palestinians in general.
"I’d prefer us to be part of an application to see Netanyahu answer for his war crimes than having photos taken with his spokespeople.
"If people want to know the real views of the SNP then I suggest they look at the words and actions of Humza Yousaf rather than this ill conceived photo and meeting by Angus.
"Like most of the SNP I stand firmly behind the people of Palestine and oppose the monstrous actions of the genocidal Israeli Government."
Earlier this week, a Scottish Government spokesperson defended the meeting.
They said: “They discussed areas of mutual interest, including culture, renewable energy, and engaging the country’s respective diasporas.
“Following the criminal and far-right acts we have seen in parts of England and Northern Ireland, the Cabinet Secretary emphasised the Scottish Government’s continued work with Police Scotland to protect Scotland’s faith communities and tackle all hate crimes, including antisemitism, head on.
“Mr Robertson reiterated the Scottish Government’s position in calling for an immediate ceasefire by all sides in Gaza, the unconditional release of all hostages and the opening of safe routes to allow more humanitarian aid to reach the people of Gaza."
