Inquiries have established the woman was dropped off in Wellington Lane prior to her being struck by the vehicle. Her death isn’t being treated as suspicious but a post mortem will be carried out in due course.

Police are now appealing for any information as they look to provide answers to the woman’s family on what has happened.

Detective Sergeant Sean McLoughlin said: "We are continuing to investigate the circumstances around this incident. A family has lost a loved one and it's imperative we provide answers as to how that happened. If anyone has any information, who has not yet spoken to us, please do get in touch."

Anyone with information is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 2027 of 13 August 2024.