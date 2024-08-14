From fine dining spots in the suburbs to eagerly anticipated city centre openings, here are 10 to look out for in and around Glasgow.

Margo

68 Miller Street, Glasgow

The multi-award winning team behind Ox and Finch and Ka Pao are venturing into Glasgow city centre in what is perhaps the most eagerly anticipated restaurant launch of the year.

Due to open next month, Margo will seat up to 138 diners across an expansive main dining room and mezzanine space with a menu that focuses on Scottish seafood, meat butchered in-house, and bread and pasta made from scratch.

Sano

Merchant Square, Glasgow

A second Glasgow location for Sano Pizza opened in the city’s historic Merchant Square last week.

There, you’ll find a range of Neapolitan-style pizzas which take just 90 seconds to bake in the blistering, 450-degree heat of bespoke Moretti ovens.

It’s worth noting that ever ever-popular West End venue, Vodka Wodka has also moved into the square with plans to open in time for Freshers Week.

Elements

19 New Kirk Road, Bearsden

The first solo venture from former One Devonshire Gardens chef and regular Herald columnist, Gary Townsend, opened in Bearsden earlier this summer.

Ahead of the launch, he told the Herald: “I want to provide exciting, tasty dishes in a relaxed setting that still feels high-end.

“I’d like for customers to appreciate their food as much we do and also take the time to appreciate where our ingredients are coming from.

“Hopefully, that will help them to enjoy the journey just as much as we are.”

Outlier

38 London Road, Glasgow

Having first opened in 2022, and since then having earned its reputation as one of the city’s best breakfast, brunch and bakery spots, Outlier is far from a newcomer in Glasgow.

What earns them a spot on this week’s list is a brand-new evening offering launched this summer as diners are invited to discover seasonal, dinnertime dishes that have so far included the likes of mackerel with peas, green strawberry and cashew cream or lamb belly with harissa and black aubergine.

Birria Shop by Rafa’s Diner

632 Cathcart Road, Glasgow

A new shop from the folks behind Rafa’s Diner welcomed its first customers in early August.

At their first Southside unit, it’s all about authentic Birria tacos filled with beef or lamb and goat with a tub of rich consommé for dipping.

Save room for a sweet serving of Tres Leches cake to finish.

Assaggini

7 George Square, Glasgow

This month, taking over a sizeable 150-cover unit in a prime city centre location formerly home to Doppio Malto and Jamie’s Italian, is the Assaggini group.

With a name meaning ‘small tastes’ in English, Assaggini specialise in sharing style small plates with 13 different pasta dishes, pizzas and beers provided by West Brewery.

They said: “We are confident our new George Square site, where we will feature live music, expertly crafted cocktails, delectable Italian cuisine and WEST Brewery's famous beers, will be a welcome addition to the ever-evolving food and drink scene in the centre of Glasgow.”

Sub 126

126 Regent Street, Glasgow

With two months in business now under their belts, Sub126 has already been working hard to transform the lunch breaks of 9-5 city centre workers.

Subs are freshly made to order and loaded with fillings like spicy salami with cheddar and hot honey sriracha butter or warm meatballs with mozzarella and basil.

Rockvilla Pizza East

Tullis Street, Glasgow

There’s another slice of good news for pizza lovers this summer as Rockvilla expands with a new East End outlet.

Past winners of Scotland’s ‘Best Pizza Restaurant of the Year’ title, at Rockvilla sourdough bases are 48-proofed, hand-stretched and then finished with Strianese San Marzone tomato sauce, locally sourced toppings and fior di latte mozzarella.

There are rumours of even more locations soon to pop up across Glasgow in the coming months too.

Kofi Kade

636 Cathcart Road, Glasgow

Another new addition to a Southside area which is fast becoming a foodie hotspot.

Joining Cathcart Road earlier this summer was new sandwich bar Kofi Kade, where all ingredients are locally sourced and used to create a menu that’s full of Sri Lankan flavours and spice.

You might even be lucky enough to catch authentic specials like Kiri Bath (rice cooked in coconut milk and served with spicy onion relish) if you’re one of the first to visit during the weekends.

My Home Bakery

59 Hyndland Street, Glasgow

West Enders will likely be familiar with My Home Bakery and its signature bakes including the vegan-friendly mango and passion fruit cake.

Last month ushered in a new beginning for the team, however, as the disused seating space was transformed into a tiny 3m X 3m ‘pre-loved’ cookbook shop with over 600 titles to choose from.

Owner Kris Otisons said: “The team and I kept talking about what we could do with the space to create something that would be truly useful for our local community.

“We hope we’ve done just that with our new pre-loved cookbook shop.

“We can’t wait to hear about the delicious new experiment journeys our customers will embark on while testing out the new recipes from these pre-loved cookbooks.”

As well as serving a selection of coffees and cakes, there’s no doubt the Hyndland Street shop will be now be a huge help when it comes to birthday or Christmas shopping for any avid home cook.