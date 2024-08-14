In the year before the takeover by the Trump Organization a round on the Ailsa Course was £176 at any time.

However, for non-residents the green fee will rise to £1000 before 1pm in 2025, and £545 after that time.

Trump Turnberry said the move came as an effort to protect tee times for its members and guests in its hotel.

General manager Nic Oldham told Bunkered: "We were finding that a lot of people were booking up tee times during the peak times of the year but only came to play golf and then left.

"In many instances, people were choosing to play the Ailsa but stay somewhere else nearby. That meant our hotel guests were able to stay in the hotel but couldn’t get access to the course.

“By blocking out these peak tee times, we are able to offer greater playing opportunities to our best customers.

"Staying in the hotel and playing the Ailsa will come in some way under £1,000, so it’s better value to do it that way.

“That’s better for the golfer, because they’re getting a full five-star experience, but it’s also better for Turnberry.

“We are unique amongst venues that have hosted The Open in that we are a complete resort and, therefore, we need to make sure all parts of our business are viable. Simply selling rounds of golf isn’t a sustainable business model.”

According to Golf Digest, that makes a round at Turnberry the most expensive in the world.

The fee works out to $1,276.52, slightly ahead of the $1,250 it costs to play Shadow Creek in Nevada.

Turnberry has hosted the Open on four occasions, including 1977's famous 'Duel In The Sun' as Tom Watson defeated Jack Nicklaus.

However, it has not been invited to host since the takeover by the Trump family.

The R&A said that the ownership of the former President, whose false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from him sparked riots at the Capitol in Washington DC, would distract from the event.

A statement said: "We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future.

"We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”