The company, now in its 30th year in business, reported a rise in pre-tax profits to £6.6 million from £4.5m as turnover surged by 28% to £36.5m in 2023.

Declaring it had been “another hugely successful year”, Commsworld said it had made history by becoming the first telecoms network provider to deliver connectivity to the inaugural 11-day UCI Cycling World Championships, which took place in Glasgow last summer. The event saw the company support the global broadcast of 13 world championship events in Glasgow and across Scotland, in locations such as Nevis Range, Glentress Forest, Stirling, and Dumfries.

Elsewhere, Commsworld noted that it had continued to make progress on the roll-out of 262km of new fibre infrastructure for Northumberland County Council. This is part of a £22m contract to transform connectivity to nearly 150 council sites over the next 20 years.

Chief executive Steve Langmead said: “Commsworld Ltd is in great health financially, with an order book that’s increasing year on year, representing our growth as a business throughout the whole of the UK. We are continuing to bring in large public sector opportunities that enable the business to continue to grow, mainly thanks to our dedicated workforce who day in day out deliver a world-class service to our customers.

“We recently secured a contract worth over £35m with Glasgow City Council – the biggest contract the company has ever secured in 30 years of business. Work is also well under way to radically transform the connectivity to 42 schools in and around Dundee, as part of a £2.6m over 10 years with Dundee City Council.

“We continue to be a huge business success story for Scotland, as these results show. Not only that, but our success is also measured in the completion of our contracts with the likes of Renfrewshire Council, which was delivered on time and within budget. While celebrating the past three decades of business, we are also looking to the future and the next 30 years.”