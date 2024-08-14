Police Scotland were called at about 11.40am, along with Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Emergency services attended and one man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary to be checked over as a precaution.

Two other men were treated at the scene.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for Scottish Ambulance Service said: “We received a call today at 11.32am to attend an incident at Fraserburgh Harbour. We dispatched three ambulances and our special operations team to the scene.

“We transported one patient to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary and a further two patients were treated at the scene.”

The Health and Safety Executive (HSE) has been informed.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were alerted at 11.40am on Wednesday August 14 to assist partners on a vessel at Fraserburgh Harbour, Aberdeenshire.

“Operations Control mobilised four appliances and a specialist unit to the scene where firefighters assisted colleagues from the Scottish Ambulance Service with three casualties.

“Two people did not require further treatment. One person was taken to hospital.

“Firefighters left after ensuring the area was made safe.”

HSE was contacted for comment.