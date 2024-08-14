A teenager has been charged with attempted murder following an incident at TRNSMT Festival. 

999 crews were called to Glasgow Green at 3.10pm on Saturday, July 13 after a 16-year-old was injured.

Police have now arrested and charged an 18-year-old, who is due to appear before Glasgow Sheriff Court tomorrow. 

A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal. 

Detective Inspector Willie Downie said: “We would like to thank members of the public and partners who assisted with our investigation.”