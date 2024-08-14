Global menswear brand Rodd & Gunn New Zealand is set to open their first Scottish store in Edinburgh.
The brand will extend their reach to Scotland with their new store opening on George Street in Edinburgh on Thursday, August 15. Rodd & Gunn was founded in Auckland, New Zealand 75 years ago and has earned a reputation for creating long lasting clothes.
It’s their first store in Scotland but they have had stores in places such as Manhattan, USA and Toronto, Canada as well as other countries including Australia, France, Italy and Belgium as well as their own homeland. .
The store in George Street spans 864 square feet and is described by the brand as ‘ideal’ for them to house their collections.
The company’s chief executive officer Michael Beagley believes Edinburgh’s culture and beauty attracted them to the Scottish capital.
He said: “Edinburgh’s rich culture and natural beauty spoke to us as a brand that values heritage and quality products. Our opening in Scotland represents an exciting chapter for Rodd & Gunn as we continue to grow our presence within the United Kingdom.”
The store will start with the launch of their Autumn/Winter collection ‘Beyond The Horizon’ which is a collection of chunky woollen ZQRX merino knits, signature outerwear, Italian fabric blazers, pure cotton Oxford shirts and clean cut chinos.
Each of them is crafted in colours such as classic blues, cappuccino camel browns, earthly moss greens and accented with pastel yellows and cream tones to embody the ‘rugged elegance’ of New Zealand.
