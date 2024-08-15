The deal was announced on the eve of the men’s 2024/2025 Premier League season, which kicks off this weekend. Arsenal will open their campaign with a home tie against Wolves at 3pm on Saturday.

The whisky brand, which is produced by Chivas Brothers in Scotland, said the agreement will see it take supporters behind the scenes through exclusive content featuring men’s and women’s team players, celebrity supporters, creators and club legends. A new Chivas Regal Bar will also be launched within Dial Square at the Emirates Stadium.

To mark the opening match of the season, Chivas Regal said it has teamed up with a selection of local Arsenal pubs, including The Drayton Park, to buy Gunners' fans a round of Chivas highballs ahead of the match against Wolves.

Chivas and Arsenal will also celebrate the first women’s game of the season against Manchester City with a highball giveaway at the Emirates Stadium on September 22.

Nick Blacknell, Chivas global marketing director said: “Our partnership with Arsenal goes beyond whisky and football; it’s about unlocking a new layer of football culture for fans, both here in the UK and across the globe – extending the experience of the beautiful game we all love far beyond the pitch.

"The partnership will stay true to our history in culture and community and reinforce our commitment to bringing elevated luxury experiences to fans across the world. We can’t wait to reveal what we have in store over the next few months and look forward to toasting the 2024 Premier League season together at our new Emirates bar on Saturday.”

Juliet Slot, chief commercial officer at Arsenal said: “We’re proud to welcome Chivas Regal to our family of partners. It’s a brand renowned for its cultural and community ties, and they share an always forward mindset that is so important to our club values and ambition.

"We’re excited to work together to better serve our supporters and bring our communities from around the world closer to our club.”