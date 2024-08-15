Round-up
Lambs at Newton Stewart yesterday met with a two-tiered trade with well-fleshed lambs meeting with demand and lighter lambs harder to place, and the show averaged 300p/kg or £131/head and sold to £167/head for Lleyns from High Ersock and Texels from Over Airies.
Lightweight Texels from Mount Pleasant sold to 331p/kg, while ewes met with a similarly variated trade. Texel tups from Daldowie topped the cast sheep trade at £182/head, with ewes peaking at £169/head for Suffolk crosses, and hill ewes sold to £140/head for Cheviots from Knockjarder Cottage. Blackies sold to £97/head for High Ersock while Whitecairn topped the Scotch Mules at £147/head.
Store cattle at Carlisle yesterday saw a spike in trade amidst fierce competition as trade peaked at £2,000 for a heifer from Town Head, and bullocks sold to £1,910 for Limousin cross Friesians from High House who sold others to £1,900.
Native cattle sold to £1,900 for a Hereford cross bullock from Harvieston. Calves topped at £670 for both a British Blue from Lowther Low Moor and another of the same breeding from Broomberry. Heifers sold to £550 for an Aberdeen Angus from Slacks Farm, who also topped the Fleckvieh bull section at £590, and they also led the Angus bulls at £585 for a three month old.
Store cattle at Lockerbie on Tuesday sold to £1,700 or 325p/kg for a 16 month old Limousin heifer from Littlered Hall, who also sold bullocks to £1,600/head.
Store lambs at Longtown on Tuesday averaged £103/head and sold to £150/head for Beltexes from Kilnyard Croft, while Suffolks sold to £146/head for Carrauthers and Texels peaked at £149/head for Archbank Farming. Feeding ewes met with a sharper trade and sold to £160/head for Texels from Hartree Mill.
At its traditional post-county show sale on Monday, prime steers at Orkney Mart peaked at 310p/kg for a Limousin from South Seatter, who also led the heifers at 310p/kg for a Charolais, and store steers sold to 350p/kg for a Limousin from Sebay. OTM cattle averaged 200p/kg and sold to 231p/kg or £1,400 gross for a Shorthorn from Charleston, Papay.
Bullocks at St Boswells on Monday averaged 297p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, while heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 344p/kg, and cast cows averaged 219p/kg and sold to 275p/kg or £1,973 gross. Lambs dropped by 10p/kg to an average of 310p/kg and sold to £199/head or 376p/kg for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £120/head and sold to £198/head for Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £152, while light ewes averaged £118/head and sold to £157/head for Cheviots.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here