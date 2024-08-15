Lightweight Texels from Mount Pleasant sold to 331p/kg, while ewes met with a similarly variated trade. Texel tups from Daldowie topped the cast sheep trade at £182/head, with ewes peaking at £169/head for Suffolk crosses, and hill ewes sold to £140/head for Cheviots from Knockjarder Cottage. Blackies sold to £97/head for High Ersock while Whitecairn topped the Scotch Mules at £147/head.

Store cattle at Carlisle yesterday saw a spike in trade amidst fierce competition as trade peaked at £2,000 for a heifer from Town Head, and bullocks sold to £1,910 for Limousin cross Friesians from High House who sold others to £1,900.

Native cattle sold to £1,900 for a Hereford cross bullock from Harvieston. Calves topped at £670 for both a British Blue from Lowther Low Moor and another of the same breeding from Broomberry. Heifers sold to £550 for an Aberdeen Angus from Slacks Farm, who also topped the Fleckvieh bull section at £590, and they also led the Angus bulls at £585 for a three month old.

Store cattle at Lockerbie on Tuesday sold to £1,700 or 325p/kg for a 16 month old Limousin heifer from Littlered Hall, who also sold bullocks to £1,600/head.

Store lambs at Longtown on Tuesday averaged £103/head and sold to £150/head for Beltexes from Kilnyard Croft, while Suffolks sold to £146/head for Carrauthers and Texels peaked at £149/head for Archbank Farming. Feeding ewes met with a sharper trade and sold to £160/head for Texels from Hartree Mill.

At its traditional post-county show sale on Monday, prime steers at Orkney Mart peaked at 310p/kg for a Limousin from South Seatter, who also led the heifers at 310p/kg for a Charolais, and store steers sold to 350p/kg for a Limousin from Sebay. OTM cattle averaged 200p/kg and sold to 231p/kg or £1,400 gross for a Shorthorn from Charleston, Papay.

Bullocks at St Boswells on Monday averaged 297p/kg and sold to 330p/kg, while heifers averaged 293p/kg and sold to 344p/kg, and cast cows averaged 219p/kg and sold to 275p/kg or £1,973 gross. Lambs dropped by 10p/kg to an average of 310p/kg and sold to £199/head or 376p/kg for Texels, while cast sheep averaged £120/head and sold to £198/head for Texels. Heavy ewes averaged £152, while light ewes averaged £118/head and sold to £157/head for Cheviots.