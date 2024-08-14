Scotland’s most-decorated Olympian has revealed Sir Chris Hoy sent him “a lovely message” for breaking his record.
Swimmer Duncan Scott, who now has eight Olympic medals following this year’s games, officially owns more than the Scots cycling star, who earned six gold medals, all of them gold, during his competitive career.
On Wednesday, Mr Scott attended an Access to Pools For All programme in his home town of Stirling at The Peak, a local leisure facility that has received National Lottery funding to give the community a place for children to learn how to swim.
Speaking to the PA News Agency, Mr Scott, 27, was asked if he had spoken to Sir Hoy since overtaking him as Scotland’s most decorated Olympian.
He said: “He sent me a lovely message. I’ve not had time, obviously, being back here, you know, we don’t want to bother each other, but he sent me a lovely message, and as I say, he’s someone that I’ve looked up to for many years.”
Asked how he is feeling now that he has the record for most medals in Scotland, he said: “Yeah, it’s quite an odd sentence to hear. You know, growing up with, with so many great sporting idols and so many greats from Scotland as well, that I’ve been able to watch on TV.
“And, you know, from Andy Murray being a real hero of mine to Sir Chris Hoy, someone that I grew up watching dominate on the world stage, Olympics after Olympics.
“So yeah, to kind of be in that sort of company is quite a strange, quite a strange one for me to hear.
“But it’s been an amazing competition. I’m really, really happy.”
READ MORE:
- Scottish golf course owned by Donald Trump to become most expensive in the world
- Teen charged with attempted murder of boy at TRNSMT
He says that leaving a legacy behind is not something that athletes often set out to achieve, but something unintentional.
He said: “I think that’s a real privilege of the sport. And you know, if it’s that thing of inspiring the next generation, then that’s a real bonus.”
The real legacy, he continued, is that the Olympics inspires more people to try a sport for the first time.
He said his recent win was “really special” as many of his friends and family were able to be there in person, compared with Tokyo in 2021, where none of his friends or family were able to attend with much of the world in lockdown.
He added: “But yeah, being in Paris, you know, it meant they were able to have a really big British crowd. And yeah, my family and friends took real advantage of that.”
He says he will remember competing in this year’s Olympics as “fond memories”.
Asked if he is expecting to compete in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympics, he said: “Well, that’s a wee while away, but, you know, from between now and then, there’s no need for me to come close to stopping any time soon.
“I’ll be as good as I can get at the minute and there’s so many areas that I can improve on, so much in the sport that I’ve not achieved and I’ll try as well as I can to be in that team in LA.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here