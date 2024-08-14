Officers were called to the city centre street alongside other emergency servicesat around 4:45pm on Wednesday.

A man had been seriously assaulted with reports in the media suggesting it was a bottle attack.

Traffic and people passing the scene were being directed away from the incident.

A man was taken to hospital for treatment following the attack, police confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We received a report of a man having been seriously assaulted on Union Street, Glasgow, around 4.45pm on Wednesday, 14 August, 2024.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital for treatment.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”

The incident comes only one day after police and other emergency services locked down the nearby Wellington Street after an incident sparked a major response.

Dozens of emergency service vehicles were in attendance, including two fire trucks, two ambulance crews, and at least 15 police vehicles.

It was later confirmed that a woman had died after being hit by a car in Wellington Lane.

The 40-year-old woman had been dropped off in Wellington Lane prior to being struck by the vehicle.

Fire crews confirmed that they had been called to reports of a woman trapped under a vehicle.

Her death isn’t being treated as suspicious but a post-mortem will be carried out in due course.