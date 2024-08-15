Strutt & Parker said approximately half of the estate is crofted land being a mixture of common grazings and tenanted crofts.

"Ledmore Estate extends to approximately 13,020 acres in total comprising an extensive and impressive upland terrain of moorland, mountains and lochs with dramatic scenic backdrops providing exceptional opportunities for deer stalking, trout fishing and also significant natural capital and peatland restoration opportunities," the agent said.

The estate is described as extensive (Image: Strutt & Parker)

The scenic estate lies to the east of the A835 trunk road on the North Coast 500 tourist route and is between approximately 170 metres above sea level close to the road and 517 metres above sea level at the summit of Meall Coire an Lochain, which is within the ridgeline of the Cromalt Hills, forming the eastern boundary of the estate.



"There is a mixture of gradients and topography on the estate with a generally flat central area to the south and east of Loch Urigill and steeper and higher ground surrounding the south and east," the agent added.

"To the west of the A835, the estate enjoys riparian ownership of Cam Loch and Loch Veyatie which boast dramatic mountain backgrounds with the majestic Cul Mor and Suilven, whilst to the south and east of the A835 lies Loch Urigill and forms the north/north east boundary."

Strutt & Parker also said: "Whilst crofting has no impact on the landowner’s use and enjoyment of the traditional sportings (deer stalking, fishing and game shooting), the enshrined legal rights of the crofters and common graziers are such that activities including renewable energy development, peatland restoration and new woodland establishment (together with associated carbon accreditation) rely on a collaborative approach between the landowner and crofting communities so that the benefit accruing from them financially is shared."

It added: "The subterranean bunker is located on the estate within the township area of Elphin. Further details from the selling agents."

Strutt & Parker is marketing the Ledmore Estate in Sutherland at offers over £4.75 million.