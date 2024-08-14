1 Tell us about your Fringe show
My show - Like, Nobody’s Watching - is stand-up hour about being a reality TV superfan growing up, and what that’s done to my relationship with the real world. My life has never really matched the dizzying highs I used to feel when watching judge's houses; the only long term relationship I have had has been with the cast of Loose Women. When I was a child, I always used to put on my own Saturday night shows, and now that I'm an adult, I felt it was time to get real. So, I’m doing my shows in public instead of in my living room.
2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?
It is the biggest moment of my life to date. This is where everything changes. My future is hanging in the balance. So yeah, I am feeling really level-headed and low stakes about it! Thank you.
3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?
It’s a perfect and unflawed arts institution. That aside, I think it’s one of the only places you can take a show and see it succeed in some way, regardless of your profile. It’s exciting to think you have twenty-five opportunities to do it, and that people are coming with an open-mind. Still so many comedians seem to find their voice and their audience in Edinburgh, so I wanted a slice of the pie.
4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?
I think I would be a minor celebrity. I wish I had been an adult when Big Brother was in its heyday, or that I was a straight man with a six pack, and then I would go on Love Island. I would love to while away my days appearing on Celebrity Cash in the Attic, or being interviewed by Lorraine about my revenge body. We’re all spending our lives trying to outrun obsolescence anyway, so you might as well do it on national TV.
5 How do you prepare for a performance?
I like to wear one AirPod and listen to ‘I Am The Strip Club’ by Iggy Azalea. I really really wish that was a joke.
6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?
It’s hard to know at this stage which advice has been useful, anything anyone says I take as gospel because I’m uninitiated. The best advice is probably to go in with no expectations. And the worst is maybe ‘don’t do Fringe, it’s too hard’, especially if it comes after you’ve paid your deposit. I think the Fringe is so varied that actually you have to just hold advice lightly, because everyone’s experiences are so different. And that’s a beautiful lesson for life itself - everyone is different. Has anyone else got goosebumps?
7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?
I have a very romanticised vision of the night time. I like the day too, but that feels like a time to be stoic and serious and talk about how hard you’re going to work. I associate night time with spontaneity and gossip and possibility - and Edinburgh really comes alive at night, especially in August. So, I’m definitely excited to be in the hum, chatting to new friends and people, and running around to catch the debaucherous late night shows on offer (after mine, of course!)
8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?
Wow this is an amazing question. Probably wear a skirt. I love that, especially in the height of summer. That feels pretty incidentally Scottish.
9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?
Oh my god, I don’t know if I have an answer to this? I was going to say Irn Bru, but I’ve never actually tried it, which feels crucial. I can’t say I’ve explored the full range of options that world-famous Scottish cuisine has to offer. That will be something on my agenda for the month in Edinburgh, for sure.
10 Sum up your show in three words
Witty. Nostalgic. LGBTQ+.
Will Owen’s debut stand up hour ‘Like, Nobody’s Watching’ is at the Assembly George Square The Crate from Aug 14-25 @ 10.20pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com
Instagram is @__willowen
