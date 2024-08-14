I was six and I was watching the final of the world chess championship of 1999. Not intentionally. It was either that or Soviet cartoons – and chess was more suitable for children.

That afternoon, I asked my dad to teach me how to play the game. For the longest time, I thought the knight piece was called a donkey, turns out my dad was referring to me.

I fell in love with the game and joined a chess club, which quickly shut down because war erupted in my country. Yay, comedy!

This stopped my dream in its tracks, until I moved to the UK, where I was very welcome. For example, I said hello to my neighbour and the next day he put up a fence. I was very confused, I thought, too late mate, I’m already in.

I began picking up the chess board again and had just started to find my feet in this country, when my dad found himself in a personal crisis. I abandoned my chess dreams once again to help him, only to discover that chess had a bigger purpose in my life than just winning games. It made us stronger as a family.

2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

It’s very exciting! I went up to the Fringe once before just to get a feel for it and coming from a small place such as North Macedonia, audiences have a hard time remembering where you’re from. I would get questions such as: “Is that where Macadamia nuts come from?” and “I’ve never been to Moldova, is it good for holiday?”. So this year, for my debut, my poster is just a map.

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

It’s a special place, the Fringe, where you get to meet the world eye-to-eye and a good introduction to local culture. There are so many artists from different places and the perspectives you can share will undoubtedly lead to personal and professional growth.

Also, Buckfast.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

I’ve worked so many different jobs that I’m not great at any one thing, just good at many things. I’ve worked as a dishwasher, basketball referee, chess tutor, film director assistant, the list goes on.

I could potentially be a teacher, but I’m bad at remaining serious for long periods of time. I think I’d manage one lesson before the kids throw me out the classroom door.

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

Write out your show. Panic for a bit. Visualise how the show will go. A little bit more panic. Then rehearse the lines and delivery, and just when you think you’ve nailed it, you mess up a bit. Panic even more. Question your life choices, then rehearse it again.

Then panic, panic, panic, panic …and breathe. Show’s over.

Repeat the next day.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

Best advice: Stop caring what people think of your show.

Worst advice: Stop caring what people think of your show.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

People in kilts playing bagpipes in Old Town. There’s a sense of joy in the music, it’s lively and liberating and gives me a sense of freedom and confidence. Every time I hear it, I want to protest against the government.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

I was on a student exchange program and ended up living in Ayr for about six months. When I used to visit Glasgow or Edinburgh and tell people where I’m at, they’d go: “Ayr?” Where’s that?” and I’d instantly feel more Scottish: “How could you not know, we have a cathedral and a Greggs, come on mate, wake up.”

Ayrshire represent!

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

I love Irn-Bru, it’s very similar to a drink we have back home, in colour and taste. I always have a bottle of it in my fridge whilst I’m up there, it takes me back to my childhood!

10 Sum up your show in three words

Checkmate Dad Time.

Vlad Ilich's debut stand up hour 'Vladislav, Baby Don't Hurt Me' is at the Pleasance Courtyard – Attic @ 8.30pm

