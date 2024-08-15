Glasgow City Council has announced the official opening date of the new bridge set link Govan and Partick.
The formal opening of the Govan-Partick Bridge will take place on Friday 6 September, with ministers from the Scottish and UK Governments attending alongside the Leader of Glasgow City Council and local school children.
The bridge will then be open for public use from mid-morning on Saturday 7 September.
The new crossing will span the Clyde from Water Row in Govan to Pointhouse Quay in Partick, and his designed to improve connectivity within the city. Bosses behind the project also suggest it could generate a 23% increase in jobs that are accessible within a 20-minute walk of Govan Cross and an 87% increase in the number of jobs within a 10-minute cycle.
Council Leader Susan Aitken has hailed the opening of the bridge as a major achievement for for Glasgow.
She said: ““September will be a milestone in the modern history of these two great communities. It will also be a milestone for Glasgow and the wider city-region.
“Our riverside and the communities either side of it are home to the biggest economic opportunities in Europe, but also many of Scotland’s biggest social challenges.
“Reconnecting Govan and Partick can help unlock the potential along the Clyde, create more opportunities for the people who live and work there, and continue the transformation of these areas.
“Glaswegians often tell us how they would like to see the Clyde having a more prominent role in the life of the city. This new riverside landmark does just that.”
Following the opening of the bridge, there will be celebratory community events on both banks of the Clyde that weekend - the Clydebuilt Festival will take place on the north bank on 7 and 8 September beside the Riverside Museum, with the Footbridge Festival on the south bank at Water Row, Govan Cross and Govan Road, on 7 September.
The Govan-Partick Bridge is one of the longest opening pedestrian/cycle bridges in Europe, with a width of six metres and two spans - the moving span, which weighs 650 tonnes, is 99 metres long and uses the South Pier (at Water Row) as its access; and the fixed span, which weighs 45 tonnes and is 15.7 metres long.
Construction costs had been estimated at around £10m but it's now expected to come in at just under £30m.
The project is receiving joint funding from the UK and Scottish Governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region City Deal.
Signed in August 2014 by the eight member authorities with the UK and Scottish Governments, the partnership is designed to improve infrastructure, achieve growth in life sciences, support business innovation and boost employment.
The UK Government provided £500m which was matched by the Scottish Government and a further £130m was provided by local authorities.
UK Government Minister for Scotland, Kirsty McNeill added: "Kick-starting growth and delivering economic stability is at the heart of the UK Government's priorities.
"It's great news for Glasgow that this UK and Scottish Government funded bridge linking Govan and Partick will soon be open, boosting the economy, bringing communities together and supporting redevelopment."
