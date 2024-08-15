But now its West Kirk is leaving the Church – to be taken over by a charity which specialies in breathing new life into buildings and making them multi-purpose community spaces.

The Church of Scotland has transferred ownership of part of St Nicholas to Edinburgh Palette, which will repurpose the building as a space for the creative arts industry, education, training and charitable services.

The charity has promised to preserve and promote the historic integrity and significance of the A-listed "Mither Kirk", which ceased to be a regular place of worship in 2020.

Under the new arrangements the Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles of the Church of Scotland will occasionally be able to use the building, along with the Oil and Gas Chaplaincy, the City Council and Robert Gordon College, for services, events and performances.

Iain Sneddon is the Chief Operating Officer of Edinburgh Palette, soon to be renamed Scot-Art.

He said: "Centring on local engagement and community services, Edinburgh Palette aims to forge pragmatic and progressive links with stakeholders and uphold the Kirk's longstanding traditions and services that are an important part of Aberdeen's and Scotland's history.

"The Kirk of St Nicholas with its remarkable architecture and historical significance, serves as the perfect canvas for Edinburgh Palette's innovative approach to rejuvenating buildings and supporting a second lease of life.

“There is an opportunity to create a truly unique, versatile and vibrant setting unlike any other in Scotland, attracting people from and to the city.”

The handover was completed on Wednesday (Image: Church of Scotland)

Rev Ian Murray, buildings officer for the North East and Northern Isles Presbytery, said the General Trustees explored various options to secure the best future for the building since it stopped being a place of regular worship in 2020.

He added: "Eventually, it was agreed that Edinburgh Palette offered the best way forward based on their track-record and professional reputation in creating new community spaces and resources in a variety of different buildings," he added.

"We are optimistic that in the hands of Edinburgh Palette, the Kirk of St Nicholas will play a significant role in the future regeneration of Aberdeen city centre."

Mr Murray has worked closely with Edinburgh Palette and Jo Parry-Geddes, a conservation accredited architect.

"The General Trustees are confident that the charity will both preserve and promote the historic integrity and significance of the building, which has been a place of worship since its foundation, first recorded in a papal bull in 1157," said the buildings officer.

"With the permission of the new owners, we are also pleased that the Presbytery of the North East and Northern Isles of the Church of Scotland will occasionally be able to use the building, along with the Oil and Gas Chaplaincy, Aberdeen City Council and Robert Gordon College, for services, events and performances.

"We are really excited about this transfer of ownership which means the building will still be available to the people of Aberdeen and we are confident that this transfer represents a new chapter and a secure future for the Kirk of St Nicholas."

The earliest mention of a church on the site of the present Kirk can be found in a Papal document of 1151.

Given Aberdeen's proximity to the sea, St Nicholas, known as the Lord of the Sea in Greek antiquity, was chosen as the patron saint of New Aberdeen.

READ MORE:

In the 15th century, the Kirk was enlarged, and along with St Mary's in Dundee, were the two largest parish churches in medieval Scotland.

During the early 18th century, the building fell into considerable decay.

It's believed that during the 1745 Jacobite rebellion, the Duke of Cumberland's troops stabled their horses in the derelict West Kirk of St Nicholas, the old nave having collapsed in 1742.

The West Church as we know it today, was built between 1751 and 1755, to plans prepared by architect, James Gibbs, in the Italian style, on the site of the medieval nave.

The Kirk of St Nicholas is comprised of three distinct areas and a charity called the Open Space Trust owns the east side of the sanctuary while Edinburgh Palette owns the west side.

In 1990, St John's Oil Chapel, located in the Drum's Aisle, was dedicated to mark 25 years of the North Sea oil industry at a service attended by HRH The Princess Royal.

It's widely appreciated that this chapel provides a place of peace and calm in the midst of the city centre.

One of the focal points of the chapel is the magnificent stained-glass window on the north elevation.

It was designed by artist Shona MacInnes and depicts the traditional life, work and culture of Aberdeen and the north-east.

The chapel hosts a book of remembrance of those who have died offshore in British waters.