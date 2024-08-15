2 How does it feel to be playing the Fringe for the first time?

I sort of feel like a popstar and I also feel like I’m in my final week of school and it’s time to show everyone what I learned and why my tuition was so expensive. But ultimately, I am so excited to get to perform this show every single day. We’ve been working so hard for over a year and I feel so ready to share the piece with the world.

3 Why did you decide to perform at the Fringe?

I went to the Fringe last year and I was like, “why did no one ever tell me it was like this?!?!?!?!?” It was a spiritual experience and I had to be a part of it. Especially because I don't think anything could exist like this in The States. We’re obsessed with commercial success. Obviously the festival can be an incredible career maker, but the spirit of the festival is full of people who really love performing and story-telling and nothing more. I cannot wait to participate amongst them.

4 If you were not a performer what would you be doing?

Relaxing!!! Just kidding. I can’t relax. I’d love to do social work or some sort of service based work with individuals. Performing is a certain kind of service, but I’m really interested in how else I can use my skills to create more tangible results of change. I am certain I will do this in my life at some point, doing both performance and service work is really my dream.

5 How do you prepare for a performance?

I love to do a big walk and blast music, get the blood flowing and the emotions raging. But I also like to remind myself that it’s impossible to mess up because whatever happens will be perfect and every mistake is a gift. And on top of that, I have the best board ops in the world and they will always make me look good, even though we have an embarrassing number for sound and light cues that rely entirely on our focus and precision. But I’m not stressed.

6 Best/worst advice you’ve been given ahead of your debut show?

The best advice I received was to create an incredible team. Living by the quote from the great clown Joel Jeske, “Never do something with people you don’t want to embrace.” I feel so lucky for all of the brilliant people that have become part of this project. Everyone is so full of generosity and kindness and their belief in me has been invaluable. I would do anything for any of them. The worst advice I received was to find a short title that people can easily remember. Tom Costello, my director, came up with the title and I think it’s the most amazing thing he has ever done in his life. And he’s done some really amazing things.

7 Favourite thing about being in Edinburgh?

Being in some of those OLD and I mean OLD venues is thrilling. I can’t believe people are doing theatre in what could have been a dungeon???? Or a cellar??? Or a great dining room???? I’m from California and everything was built in like, 1982. I would love to spend some time learning about these historic spots and becoming friends with all the ghosts.

8 What’s the most Scottish thing you’ve done?

I’ve got this really cute Coach kilt skirt. So chic. So Scottish.

9 Favourite Scottish food/drink?

Scotch Egg!!! Just had my first one last year. Wow. WOW. Everything I’ve ever wanted. Soft boiled please!! Want that ooey gooey yolk everywhere.

10 Sum up your show in three words

Funny LSD trip No No No

Please God No, Nevermind I’m Fine is a The SpaceUK - Triplex Studio @ 4.05pm for tickets go to www.edfringe.com

