Bosses say it will provide a major boost for the local economy on both sides of the river, with work, health, education, and leisure opportunities for communities set to be created.

The first operational test of the bridge was carried out by project contractor GRAHAM and commissioning works will continue ahead of the official opening later this year.

Named the Renfrew Bridge, it is part of the Clyde Waterfront and Renfrew Riverside (CWRR) project which bosses say will benefit locals for generations to come.

Renfrewshire Council Leader Iain Nicolson said: “It’s fantastic to see this project continue to progress and move through significant milestones as we continue to show that we can deliver significant infrastructure projects successfully.

“Thousands of jobs will be, and have been created through the CWRR project, as well as the opportunity for new homes and investment on the riverside and access to health and leisure for communities on both sides of the river.

“It’s part of an ongoing programme of transformational capital investment in Renfrewshire and the Glasgow City Region which will benefit people now but also generations to come, and I’m looking forward to seeing this new transport link completed later this year.”

The full project is costing £117 million and is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13 billion Glasgow City Region City Deal; a partnership which includes eight councils and is also funding the new pedestrian and cycle path bridge connecting Govan and Partick.

Following the tests, the bridge is set to open by late Autumn.

Jim Armour, GRAHAM Project Director, said: “This is a great milestone that demonstrates all the hard work from the full team over the last two to three years has been a success.

“It was great to see the bridge closing for the first time in such a smooth, controlled, and seamless operation. The next stage of the project is to conduct commissioning which includes reliability and operational testing, with a number of opening and closing procedures to ensure the whole structure is working safely and efficiently. We are all looking forward to the official opening.”