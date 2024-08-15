The multi-genre, free festival will take place between 10am and 8pm on 7 September, with Govan Road closed off for the day. Performances will be staged across Govan Cross, as well as at the Footbridge Plaza next to the entrance of the footbridge.

The Red Hot Chilli Pipers, Scottish singer Horse McDonald, local band Colonel Mustard and the Dijon Five, Shooglenifty and talented singer-songwriter Ben Walker will perform on two outdoor stages.

Local school choirs, The Gilded Lilies singing group, Govan Allsorts Community Choir, and the award-winning Musicians in Exile will also perform, while a Community Cèilidh will be held on Govan Road.

The bridge will open next month (Image: NQ)

Organisers said the festival aims to capture the imaginations of people who may not have considered visiting Govan before or seen it as a place to explore.

The footbridge, which is two years in the making, will connect Govan’s Water Row directly to the Transport Museum, The Tall Ship Glenlee and Clydebuilt Festival, making Govan Subway the nearest transport hub to those attractions.

Paul MacAlindin, organiser of the Govan Footbridge Festival, said: “The opening of the new Govan-Partick Bridge is a fantastic opportunity for the communities on either side of the Clyde to come together.

“Historically, you could wade across the Clyde at low tide, before the ship building industry widened and deepened the river. Now, folk from both sides can explore each other’s neighbourhoods once more.

“This is a great day for Govan, for Glasgow and for Scotland, and we’re delighted to mark the occasion with live music for everyone.”

Councillor Ricky Bell, Depute Leader of Glasgow City Council and a Govan councillor, said: “Seventh September will indeed be a great day for both Govan and Partick, and I am delighted that the public opening will be marked on the Govan side by the Footbridge Festival.

“The festival has a fantastic programme of music and events on Govan Road, at Govan Cross and the Plaza beside the bridge that the people of Govan and our visitors can look forward to.”

Uzma Khan, Vice Principal for Economic Development and Innovation and Deputy Chief Operating Officer at the University of Glasgow, said: “The opening of the bridge is a momentous occasion for the communities of Govan and Partick.

"The University of Glasgow is proud to be supporting the Govan Footbridge Festival, bringing communities together to re-connect and celebrate their history, heritage and future through music.”