Glasgow girl band Sophisticated Boom Boom will reform for one night only to celebrate the release of a documentary celebrating Scotland's trailblazing female groups.
Since Yesterday: The Untold Story of Scotland’s Girl Bands will be released in cinemas on October 18 following its world premiere at the Edinburgh International Film Festival on August 21 which sold out in under half an hour.
Written and narrated by Carla J. Easton (the award-nominated solo artist and member of TeenCanteen) and co-directed by prolific music promo director Blair Young, collaborator with Belle & Sebastian, Biffy Clyro, Teenage Fanclub and many more, Since Yesterday unearths the rich history of Scottish girl bands from the 1960s onwards.
The film will feature personal anecdotes from bands including The McKinleys, the first Scottish girl band to reach the charts and the first to play London's Wembley Arena.
Read More:
-
Slam DJ duo to throw 'one last party' at former home of The Arches in Glasgow
-
-
Kelvingrove Bandstand to celebrate 100th anniversary with specially recorded gig
The duo, Shelia Gallacher and Jeanette McKinley, performed with the likes of The Rolling Stones and The Hollies.
Gallacher died in 2012, and received tributes from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney.
The Ettes, Strawberry Switchblade, The Hedrons, Sophisticated Boom Boom, Sunset Gun, His Latest Flame, The Twinsets, Lung Leg and Hello Skinny will also share their stories, blending with unheard demos, lost archives, and rare performances that celebrate the women who never compromised, and subsequently got lost in time.
To celebrate its release in cinemas, the Glasgow Film Theatre will host a special screening on October 18, with ticket holders treated to a gig at Mono afterward where Sophisticated Boom Boom will reform for that night only.
Named for a Shangri-Las song, the group performed three sessions for Radio 1 DJ John Peel and would later become His Latest Flame following the departure of Libby McArthur.
Ms Easton said: “Since I first suggested to Blair the idea of a documentary about the history of women who had formed bands in Scotland way back in 2016, we’ve been excited about letting an audience hear all the great music we knew about already, and then all the music we subsequently discovered.
"But more than that, it became about letting people hear the experiences of the women who made the music tell their stories, something they had never really gotten the opportunity to do before.”
Mr Young said: “I’m excited for people to hear this music and meet these amazing characters, both in the film and through the live events happening in conjunction with the screenings and beyond and I hope it can go some way to help change things for the bands of the future.”
Ged Fitzsimmons from Cosmic Cat, the film's distributor, said: “We are thrilled to be releasing this sensational feature in cinemas across Scotland and the UK in October.
"The film is a celebration of the best female bands Scotland produced in the last few decades and we can’t think of a better way to kick off the release than bringing cinema and live music together for what will be a memorable night in Glasgow.”
Tickets for the special screening and live gig at GFT and Mono on Friday 18th October go on sale at 12.10pm on Friday.
Tickets are available here or by calling 0141 332 6535 or in person at the GFT Box Office. Tickets for screening and gig are £20, with screening only £11.50.
The screening starts at 18.30, with the gig at 21.30.
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here