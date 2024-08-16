Written and narrated by Carla J. Easton (the award-nominated solo artist and member of TeenCanteen) and co-directed by prolific music promo director Blair Young, collaborator with Belle & Sebastian, Biffy Clyro, Teenage Fanclub and many more, Since Yesterday unearths the rich history of Scottish girl bands from the 1960s onwards.

The film will feature personal anecdotes from bands including The McKinleys, the first Scottish girl band to reach the charts and the first to play London's Wembley Arena.

The duo, Shelia Gallacher and Jeanette McKinley, performed with the likes of The Rolling Stones and The Hollies.

Gallacher died in 2012, and received tributes from the likes of Sir Paul McCartney.

The Ettes, Strawberry Switchblade, The Hedrons, Sophisticated Boom Boom, Sunset Gun, His Latest Flame, The Twinsets, Lung Leg and Hello Skinny will also share their stories, blending with unheard demos, lost archives, and rare performances that celebrate the women who never compromised, and subsequently got lost in time.

To celebrate its release in cinemas, the Glasgow Film Theatre will host a special screening on October 18, with ticket holders treated to a gig at Mono afterward where Sophisticated Boom Boom will reform for that night only.

Named for a Shangri-Las song, the group performed three sessions for Radio 1 DJ John Peel and would later become His Latest Flame following the departure of Libby McArthur.

Carla Easton and Blair Young (Image: Euan Robertson)

Ms Easton said: “Since I first suggested to Blair the idea of a documentary about the history of women who had formed bands in Scotland way back in 2016, we’ve been excited about letting an audience hear all the great music we knew about already, and then all the music we subsequently discovered.

"But more than that, it became about letting people hear the experiences of the women who made the music tell their stories, something they had never really gotten the opportunity to do before.”

Mr Young said: “I’m excited for people to hear this music and meet these amazing characters, both in the film and through the live events happening in conjunction with the screenings and beyond and I hope it can go some way to help change things for the bands of the future.”

Ged Fitzsimmons from Cosmic Cat, the film's distributor, said: “We are thrilled to be releasing this sensational feature in cinemas across Scotland and the UK in October.

"The film is a celebration of the best female bands Scotland produced in the last few decades and we can’t think of a better way to kick off the release than bringing cinema and live music together for what will be a memorable night in Glasgow.”

Tickets for the special screening and live gig at GFT and Mono on Friday 18th October go on sale at 12.10pm on Friday.

Tickets are available here or by calling 0141 332 6535 or in person at the GFT Box Office. Tickets for screening and gig are £20, with screening only £11.50.

The screening starts at 18.30, with the gig at 21.30.