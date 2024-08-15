The Scottish Government has an “unwavering commitment” to dualling the A9 road by the end of 2035, despite the “complex nature” of the project, Transport Secretary Fiona Hyslop said.
Ms Hyslop spoke out as she announced a shortlist of contractors who will be invited to bid for the latest stage of the work, which eventually aims to convert the entire road from Perth to Inverness to dual carriageway.
Three firms: Balfour Beatty Civil Engineering Ltd, Wills Bros Civil Engineering Ltd and John Graham Construction Ltd; will be invited to bid for fourth section of the programme to upgrade a five-mile stretch of the roadway between Tay Crossing and Ballinluig.
Read More:
-
Scottish Government 'focused' on A9 dualling as Swinney attends cross-party meeting
-
Nicola Sturgeon apologises for missed 2025 date for dualling of A9
-
SNP minister rules out formal review into A9 failings after clash with Fergus Ewing
The Scottish Government recently awarded the contract for the Tomatin to Moy leg of the project to Balfour Beatty.
And speaking on a site visit to Tomatin in the Highlands, Ms Hyslop said the announcement of the shortlisted contractors for the next phase “demonstrates this Government’s unwavering commitment to progressing our A9 Dualling delivery plan to complete dualling of the A9 between Perth and Inverness by the end of 2035”.
Ministers had previously pledged the work would be completed by the end of 2025, but were later forced to admit the work would not be done until a decade later.
Ms Hyslop said the contract for the Tay Crossing to Ballinluig section should be awarded in the summer of 2025 – promising there would be “no let-up” in the work to upgrade the vital road.
The Transport Secretary said: “Today, I met with Balfour Beatty, the contractor responsible for construction of the Tomatin to Moy project. I have seen at first-hand the complex nature of the work required to deliver this construction contract.
“When construction gets underway in earnest on this section, it will roll continually until the A9 between Perth and Inverness is fully dualled.
“The Tay Crossing to Ballinluig project will be the next section to reach construction.”
Ms Hyslop continued: “We are committed to delivering a safe, reliable, resilient and dualled A9 between Perth and Inverness in line with our published delivery plan, which anticipates dualling to be operational by the end of 2035.
“Whilst the magnitude and complexities of this work are considerable, there will be no let-up on progressing the dualling programme.”
Why are you making commenting on The Herald only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel